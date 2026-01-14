Video: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Karl Urban Are Swashbuckling Pirates in THE BLUFF Trailer

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Karl Urban are a pair of pirates in the first trailer for Prime Video's The Bluff. The new action-adventure thriller follows Ercell “Bloody Mary” Bodden (Jonas), a former buccaneer who is recruited back by her old captain, Connor (Urban).

The movie picks up with Ercell, now living in the Cayman Islands with her loving husband, T.H. (Ismael Cruz Cordova), their son Isaac (Vedanten Naidoo), and her sister-in-law Elizabeth (Safia Oakley-Green). But when Connor arrives seeking revenge, Ercell’s world is torn apart.

Forced to confront the demons she’s tried to bury, Ercell is thrust back into a deadly game of secrets and survival. Armed with lethal swordsmanship, cunning traps, and a fierce will to protect those she loves, she wages a brutal war against Connor’s merciless crew.

Directed by Frank E. Flowers, with a script he co-wrote with Joe Ballarini, The Bluff brings an epic period thriller to life in the Caribbean's Cayman Islands, featuring real-world locations, including the Skull Cave and the iconic bluff.

Siblings Anthony Russo, Joe Russo (Avengers: Endgame), and Angela Russo-Otstot serve as producers on the film through their production company AGBO. The movie will premiere on Prime Video February 25, 2026.