Trevor Noah to Host the 2026 Grammy Awards for Sixth and Final Time

Emmy Award-winning, Golden Globe Award-nominated and Grammy Award-nominated comedian Trevor Noah will return one final time as master of ceremonies of the 2026 Grammy Awards. The 2026 Grammy Awards will be broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sun, Feb. 1, 2026, 8–11:30 p.m. live ET/5–8:30 p.m. live PT on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Nominees at The 2026 Grammy Awards include Barbra Streisand, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Sabrina Carpenter, and Lady Gaga. Buena Vista Social Club, Death Becomes Her, Gypsy, Just in Time, and Maybe Happy Ending were nominated in the Best Musical Theatre Album category. Find the full list of nominations here.

The Grammy Awards are the only peer-recognized accolade in music and are voted on by the Recording Academy's voting membership body of music makers who represent all genres and creative disciplines, including recording artists, songwriters, producers, mixers, and engineers.

The show will be produced by Fulwell Entertainment for the Recording Academy. Ben Winston, Raj Kapoor, Jesse Collins, and Trevor Noah are executive producers.

Photo Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS