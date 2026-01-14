Review: CULINARICAL 9.0 OVER THE RAINBOW at Das Vindobona

🎭 NEW! Austria Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Austria & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Welcome 2026, welcome back to Wolfgang Ebner’s VINDOBONA, and welcome back CULINARICAL. The successful format is back for another round, this time with girls singing boys ' songs and boys singing girls' songs, a queer, divine journey over the rainbow. Every table is adorned with a musical theme. (Can you name them all?) What a way to start the year, with Vienna hosting the Eurovision Song Contest and getting into the colourful pride mood for 2026. Rita Sereinig (Director) and Andreas Brencic (Musical Director), familiar faces in CULINARICAL history, created a colourful and yet entertaining edition.

The Voices of CULINARICAL 9.0 ©Katharina Schiffl

“WIEN IST ANDERS UND ANDERS IST GUT”

Barbara Castka, Franziska Geprägs, David Mannhart, CULINARICAL 9.0. It’s always one way or another to present a gender-switch themed show: doing it comedy-ish or treating the original songs respectfully and honestly. Sereing took a respectful approach, treating each song. A happy new year with happy faces on stage. The creatives assembled a vibrant cast, with Christoph Apfelbeck Tanja Petrasek , and Markus Richter , together with the dancers from Indeed Unique, who are the faces of. It’s always one way or another to present a gender-switch themed show: doing it comedy-ish or treating the original songs respectfully and honestly. Sereing took a respectful approach, treating each song.

We got to enjoy Mash-Ups (Deviying Gravity and Go The Distance, e.g.), energetic dance performances, especially from the aspiring young dancers, and of course, loads of musical-ish tidbits. While Culinarical is a Dinner-Show with a three-course meal, the main reason not to miss it is the stage performance.

A perfect Match: Tanja Petrasek and Christoph Apfelbeck ©Katharina Schiffl

There is much to be proud of this Edition, especially the take-home message, borrowed from the 6 Step KINKY BOOTS program. Just Be! Give yourself a treat and dive into a Season of Love with this fine, divine production, now running until February 1st at the cult location in Vienna's 20th District.

David Mannhart and the Dancers from INDEED UNIQUE ©Katharina Schiffl

hristoph Apfelbeck, Barbara Casstka, Franziska Geprägs, David Mannhart, Tanja Petrasek, and Markus Richter, with special artistic performances from CULINARICAL 9.0 starring C, and, with special artistic performances from Alexander Schneller-Pikard and the multi-award-winning Dance Combo INDEED UNIQUE

The show is directed by Rita Sereinig, with Musical Director Andreas Brencic, Costume Design by Elisabeth Töplitzer, Visuals by Christian Ariel Heredia, and Lighting Design by Simon Schleicher.

