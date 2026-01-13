Video/Photos: Andrew Rannells Is Back in New Sports Episode of THE GREAT AMERICAN BAKING SHOW





The Great American Baking Show is back, and so is Tony Award nominee Andrew Rannells, who returns as a co-host for the upcoming sports-themed episode. The Great American Baking Show: Big Game Season 2 will arrive on Roku February 1, just in time for the Super Bowl. Check out a new trailer and photos now.

Alongside Casey Wilson, Rannells will welcome four sports all-stars to the Baking Show tent for the Big Game special. NFL Hall of Famer Antonio Gates, Super Bowl MVP Von Miller, three-time Super Bowl champ Julian Edelman, and sports analyst Mina Kimes will whisk, bake, and decorate their way to glory as they try to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. They’ll tackle three gridiron-themed baking challenges, but only one will go all the way to claim the coveted Star Baker crown.

In 2025, Rannells appeared as a guest baker in The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Summer with fellow Broadway alum Jesse Tyler Ferguson. He subsequently returned as a co-host in the Halloween and holiday-themed episodes.

Photo Credit: Roku