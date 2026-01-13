Video: Kaley Cuoco and Sam Claflin Star in New Trailer for MGM+ Series VANISHED

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





The official trailer has been released for Vanished, the new MGM+ four-part mystery thriller series starring Kaley Cuoco and Sam Claflin. The series will premiere on Sunday, February 1, 2026.

When a couple’s trip to Paris takes a dark turn with the sudden disappearance of her boyfriend Tom (Claflin) aboard a train to the south of France, Alice (Cuoco) is plunged into a web of intrigue and danger, uncovering shocking secrets about the man she thought she knew. Additional cast includes Karin Viard (Polisse, The Bélier Family), Matthias Schweighöfer (Oppenheimer, Army of the Dead), Simon Abkarian (Casino Royale, To Take a Wife) and Dar Zuzovsky (The Saints, The Survivor).

Vanished was filmed in and around Marseille and Paris, France and is created by David Hilton and Preston Thompson, written by Preston Thompson (Pixie, Kids in Love), directed by Barnaby Thompson (Pixie, St Trinians 1 & 2, Mad About The Boy - The Noel Coward Story), and executive produced by James Clayton (Slow Burn Entertainment), David Kosse (Rockwood Pictures), Barnaby Thompson (Fragile Films), Preston Thompson, Kaley Cuoco and AGC’s Stuart Ford, Lourdes Diaz and Miguel A. Palos Jr.

Photo Credit: MGM