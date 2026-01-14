Nominations Open For BroadwayWorld's 2025 Stage Recording Awards

BroadwayWorld is now accepting nominations for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Stage Recording Awards, celebrating outstanding achievements in theatrical and performance-based recordings released during the 2025 calendar year. Nominations close February 28th, 2026.

The awards recognize excellence across cast recordings, solo albums, live performance captures, and audio or video recordings that preserve, expand, or reinterpret theatrical and performance work beyond the stage.

Eligible submissions include recordings from Broadway and Off-Broadway productions, international theatre, opera, dance, classical music, and independent artists. The awards also encompass theatrical works adapted for streaming platforms or cinematic release.

To be considered, recordings must have been released between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2025.

Industry professionals, artists, producers, labels, and fans are encouraged to submit nominations highlighting exceptional work from the past year.