Video: Watch the New Trailer for Paul McCartney Documentary MAN ON THE RUN

Prime Video has released the official trailer for Man on the Run, the new documentary film that takes viewers on a journey through Paul McCartney's life following the breakup of The Beatles and the formation of Wings with his wife, Linda.

From Academy Award-winning director Morgan Neville, the film chronicles the arc of McCartney's solo career as he faces emotional, artistic, and personal challenges while creating new music that will define a new decade.

Through access to previously unseen footage, rare archival materials, and personal interviews, the documentary captures McCartney's transformative post-Beatles era through a new lens.

Man on the Run, presented by Amazon MGM Studios, will be released in select theaters and will stream globally on Prime Video on February 25. The movie is produced by Tremolo, in association with MPL and Polygram Entertainment.

Producers include Morgan Neville, Chloe Simmons, and Meghan Walsh for Tremolo; Scott Rodger and Ben Chappell for MPL; and Michele Anthony and David Blackman for Polygram Entertainment. Executive producers include Caitrin Rogers and Paul McCartney.

Photo Credit: Prime Video