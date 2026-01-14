Video: Watch a Sneak Peek Clip From the Series Finale of POWER BOOK IV: FORCE

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

STARZ has shared a sneak peek clip from the series finale of Power Book IV: Force. In the clip, Kate (Patricia Kalember) eulogizes her son at his funeral while expressing her desire to make the most of her time with her loved ones.

Titled "Beginning of the End”, the synopsis for the series finale reads: "The mounting pressure for retaliation looms, as disastrous moves and shocking secrets shake the streets."

Written by Gary Lennon and Sarah Gambles, and directed by Robert Townsend, the episode will debut on January 16, 2026, on STARZ

In this season of Power Book IV: Force, Tommy Egan's ambition to dominate Chicago's drug game comes at a high cost. To claim the throne as kingpin, he must navigate an ever-evolving dynamic with his business partner, Diamond (Isaac Keys), and a contentious relationship with Diamond’s brother, Jenard (Kris D. Lofton). As pressure mounts from the coalition, the Feds, Miguel’s crew and the Marquez Cartel, Tommy must find a way to protect his family and those he loves, including Mireya (Carmela Zumbado).

Season Three of “Force” stars Joseph Sikora (“Power,” “Ozark”) as “Tommy Egan,” Isaac Keys (“Get Shorty,” “The Oath”) as “Diamond Sampson,” Kris D. Lofton (“Ballers,” “Snowfall”) as “Jenard Sampson,” Manuel Eduardo Ramirez (“Snowfall,” “Queen of the South”) as “Miguel Garcia,” Carmela Zumbado (“You,” “Chicago PD”) as “Mireya Garcia,” Adrienne Walker (“Law & Order: Organized Crime,” “FBI”) as “Shanti ‘Showstopper’ Page,” Shane Harper (“Hightown,” “The Teacher”) as “Vic Flynn,” Miriam A. Hyman (“The Chi,” “The Laundromat”) as “US Attorney Stacy Marks,” Anthony Fleming III (“Prison Break,” “The Beast”) as “JP” and Lucien Cambric (“Chicago P.D.,” “The Chi”) as “D-Mac.”

Power Book IV: Force is the third series in the expanded “Power” Universe franchise. Gary Lennon (“Power,” “Euphoria”) serves as showrunner and executive producer. The “Power” Universe series is executive-produced by the creator and showrunner of the original “Power,” Courtney A. Kemp, through her production company, End of Episode; Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, through G-Unit Film and Television; and Mark Canton, through Canton Entertainment. Terri Kopp and Chris Selak also serve as executive producers. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.

Photo courtesy of STARZ