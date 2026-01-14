Video: THE LAND OF SOMETIMES Trailer Unveils Star-Studded Animated Musical





The official trailer has been released for The Land of Sometimes, the upcoming animated feature with a star-studded cast and new songs from EGOT-winning songwriter Sir Tim Rice. The movie will be released in UK cinemas on March 20 from Kaleidoscope Film Distribution. A U.S. release date is forthcoming.

Based on the audio storybook by Francesca Longrigg, the movie follows twins Alfie and Elise, who summon the mysterious and enigmatic Wish Collector after receiving an unusual watch as a Christmas gift. He whisks them away to The Land of Sometimes, a magical island where all four seasons pass in just one day.

Granted with a total of six wishes, the pair soon learn that they’ll need to be careful what they wish for, embarking on a magical, musical journey filled with fantastical creatures and a realization of the power of family.

The all-star voice cast includes Ewan McGregor (Moulin Rouge, West End's My Master Builder), Helena Bonham Carter (Sweeney Todd, Harry Potter), Mel Brooks (The Producers, Young Frankensteni), Terry Jones (Monty Python series), Asa Butterfield (Sex Education, Hugo, Ender’s Game), Alisha Weir (Matilda: The Musical, Abigail), and Andrei Shen (Matilda: The Musical).

Lyricist Tim Rice and composer Pete Hobbs penned the original songs for the film. Known for his work on shows like Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, and Chess, Rice also wrote lyrics for Disney's animated Aladdin and The Lion King, as well as the stage version of Beauty and the Beast. This marks his first foray back to animated features in more than 25 years.