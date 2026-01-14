Video/Photos: Anderson .Paak Stars in First Trailer for K-POPS! Film

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





The first trailer is here for K-Pops!, a new music-themed film directed, co-written, produced, and starring musician Anderson .Paak. Originally debuting at TIFF and Tribeca Festival, the movie will be released exclusively in AMC Theatres on February 27 from Aura Entertainment.

K-Pops! follows BJ (Anderson .Paak), a fish-out-of-water musician on the search for stardom, while carrying a bruised heart from a complicated past relationship. On his journey to revive his music career, BJ lands a gig with a house band in Seoul for a K-Pop competition show.

While working on the show, he discovers his long-lost son, Tae Young (Soul Rasheed), is also chasing stardom. What follows is a story of uniting people and cultures through music and comedy, rebuilding relationships, and learning how to trust people as they evolve.

The cast also includes Jee Young Han (Unprisoned), Jon "Dumbfoundead" Park (The Hate U Give), Yvette Nicole Brown (Drake & Josh), Cathy Shim (Reno 911!), Kevin Woo (KPop Demon Hunters), and Soul Rasheed. Anderson .Paak wrote the screenplay alongside Khaila Amazan. Check out the trailer and new first-look photos below.