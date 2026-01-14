Scott Speedman-Led RJ DECKER Series Sets ABC Premiere

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

RJ Decker, a new drama series starring Scott Speedman, will premiere Tuesday, March 3, at 10 p.m. on ABC, joining the Tuesday night lineup alongside Will Trent and High Potential. The show will stream the next day on Hulu.

In the series, Speedman stars as the title character, a disgraced newspaper photographer and ex-con who starts over as a private investigator in the colorful-if-crime-filled world of South Florida.

The series follows him tackling cases that range from slightly odd to outright bizarre with the help of his journalist ex, her police detective wife, and a shadowy new benefactor — a woman from his past who could be his greatest ally or his one-way ticket back to prison.

RJ Decker stars Scott Speedman as RJ Decker, Jaina Lee Ortiz as Emilia “Emi” Ochoa, Bevin Bru as Detective Melody “Mel” Abreau, Kevin Rankin as Aloysius “Wish” Aiken and Adelaide Clemens as Catherine Delacroix. The show is inspired by the novel “Double Whammy” by Carl Hiaasen.

The series is produced by 20th Television and is written and executive-produced by Rob Doherty. Carl Hiaasen, Carl Beverly and Sarah Timberman serve as executive producers. Paul McGuigan directs and executive produces. Scott Speedman serves as a producer.

Season 8 of The Rookie shifts to Mondays at 10 p.m. starting Jan. 26, following the season premiere of American Idol. With this shift, the remaining 15 episodes of The Rookie will have a straight run with no interruptions.

Photo Credit: Disney/Dana Hawley