COME FROM AWAY to be Presented at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will conclude Season 55 with Irene Sankoff and David Hein's Come From Away. TheatreWorks Founder/Artistic Director Emeritus Robert Kelley returns to direct.

Come From Away tells the remarkable true story of the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed 7,000 passengers from all over the world as flights were diverted during the aftermath of September 11, 2001. Cultures clashed and tensions mounted, but the citizens of Gander opened their doors to these stranded strangers and forged enduring friendships. Featuring an infectious score, this heartwarming musical is a celebration of the best aspects of human nature.

Come From Away performed more than 1,600 performances on Broadway, where it was nominated for seven Tony Awards, winning for the award for Best Direction of a Musical, as well as winning the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Musical. In the West End, it won the Olivier Award for Best New Musical and Outstanding Achievement in Music. It has since been seen across the world.

An ode to kindness and the power of community.” Sankoff and Hein have a long history with TheatreWorks, where they have spent time developing additional shows at the company's New Works Festivals.