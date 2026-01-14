Video/Photos: Mickey Attempts to Prove His Innocence in THE LINCOLN LAWYER Season 4 Trailer

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Netflix has shared the official trailer and new images for the fourth season of the hit drama series The Lincoln Lawyer, which premieres on Thursday, February 5, 2026. The trailer previews Mickey's most challenging case yet, as he attempts to prove his innocence amid a murder charge.

The new season, which features 10 all-new episodes, will follow Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia Rulfo) as he is put on trial for the murder of a former client, Sam Scales. To clear his name, they must unravel Sam’s final scam, forcing them to go head-to-head with the DA’s office, the FBI, and ghosts from Mickey’s own past.

In addition to Garcia Rulfo, The Lincoln Lawyer also stars Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, and Angus Sampson. Additional Cast includes Krista Warner, Elliott Gould, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Marcus Henderson, Gigi Zumbado, Scott Lawrence, Constance Zimmer, Sasha Alexander, Cobie Smulders, Kacey Montoya, Jason O’Mara, Jason Butler Harner, Javon Johnson, Kyle Richards, and Nancy Silverton

Based on the series of novels by Michael Connelly, the fourth season is based on the sixth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Law of Innocence. The series was created for television by David E Kelley, who serves as an executive producer, and developed for television by Ted Humphrey, who serves as co-showrunner and executive producer alongside Dailyn Rodriguez.

Photo Credit: Netflix