 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Video/Photos: Mickey Attempts to Prove His Innocence in THE LINCOLN LAWYER Season 4 Trailer

The new season, which features 10 all-new episodes, will premiere on Thursday, February 5, 2026 on Netflix.

By: Jan. 14, 2026



Netflix has shared the official trailer and new images for the fourth season of the hit drama series The Lincoln Lawyer, which premieres on Thursday, February 5, 2026. The trailer previews Mickey's most challenging case yet, as he attempts to prove his innocence amid a murder charge.

The new season, which features 10 all-new episodes, will follow Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia Rulfo) as he is put on trial for the murder of a former client, Sam Scales. To clear his name, they must unravel Sam’s final scam, forcing them to go head-to-head with the DA’s office, the FBI, and ghosts from Mickey’s own past.

In addition to Garcia Rulfo, The Lincoln Lawyer also stars Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, and Angus Sampson. Additional Cast includes Krista Warner, Elliott Gould, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Marcus Henderson, Gigi Zumbado, Scott Lawrence, Constance Zimmer, Sasha Alexander, Cobie Smulders, Kacey Montoya, Jason O’Mara, Jason Butler Harner, Javon Johnson, Kyle Richards, and Nancy Silverton

Based on the series of novels by Michael Connelly, the fourth season is based on the sixth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Law of Innocence. The series was created for television by David E Kelley, who serves as an executive producer, and developed for television by Ted Humphrey, who serves as co-showrunner and executive producer alongside Dailyn Rodriguez. 

Photo Credit: Netflix

Video/Photos: Mickey Attempts to Prove His Innocence in THE LINCOLN LAWYER Season 4 Trailer Image
Sasha Alexander

Video/Photos: Mickey Attempts to Prove His Innocence in THE LINCOLN LAWYER Season 4 Trailer Image
Scott Lawrence

Video/Photos: Mickey Attempts to Prove His Innocence in THE LINCOLN LAWYER Season 4 Trailer Image
Constance Zimmer

Video/Photos: Mickey Attempts to Prove His Innocence in THE LINCOLN LAWYER Season 4 Trailer Image
Jazz Raycole, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo

Video/Photos: Mickey Attempts to Prove His Innocence in THE LINCOLN LAWYER Season 4 Trailer Image
Krista Warner

Video/Photos: Mickey Attempts to Prove His Innocence in THE LINCOLN LAWYER Season 4 Trailer Image
Manuel Garcia-Rulfo

Video/Photos: Mickey Attempts to Prove His Innocence in THE LINCOLN LAWYER Season 4 Trailer Image
Becki Newton, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Angus Sampson a

Video/Photos: Mickey Attempts to Prove His Innocence in THE LINCOLN LAWYER Season 4 Trailer Image
Jazz Raycole, Gigi Zumbado

Video/Photos: Mickey Attempts to Prove His Innocence in THE LINCOLN LAWYER Season 4 Trailer Image
Jason Butler Harner

Video/Photos: Mickey Attempts to Prove His Innocence in THE LINCOLN LAWYER Season 4 Trailer Image
Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Angus Sampson, Becki Newton

Video/Photos: Mickey Attempts to Prove His Innocence in THE LINCOLN LAWYER Season 4 Trailer Image
Neve Campbell

Video/Photos: Mickey Attempts to Prove His Innocence in THE LINCOLN LAWYER Season 4 Trailer Image
Jazz Raycole

Video/Photos: Mickey Attempts to Prove His Innocence in THE LINCOLN LAWYER Season 4 Trailer Image
Becki Newton


Need more TV Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos