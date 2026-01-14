Video: Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, & More Return in EUPHORIA Season 3 Trailer

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





After more than a four-year wait, a new season of Euphoria is on the horizon. The official trailer has been released for Season 3 of the HBO hit, which highlights the return of Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, and more.

The new season picks up with Rue (Zendaya) after high school, with the trailer teasing trouble for the character as she navigates a dark world while she works to pay off her debt to drug lord Laurie, who was introduced in the last season. Nate (Elordi) and Cassie (Sweeney) are now married, with Cassie working as a content creator.

According to the logline, Season 3 follows "a group of childhood friends wrestle with the virtue of faith, the possibility of redemption, and the problem of evil." Created, written, directed, and executive produced by Sam Levinson, the eight-episode third season of the series will debut Sunday, April 12 on HBO and HBO Max.

Season 3 series regulars include Emmy winner Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Golden Globe nominee Jacob Elordi, Emmy nominee Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Emmy nominee Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, and Toby Wallace.

Colman Domingo, nominee Dominic Fike, Nika King, Alanna Ubach, Sophia Rose Wilson, Melvin Bonez Estes, Daeg Faerch, Paula Marshall, Zak Steiner, and Marsha Gambles return as guest stars. Newcomers to sesaon 3 are Emmy winner Sharon Stone, GRAMMY®winner ROSALÍA, Danielle Deadwyler, Marshawn Lynch, Anna Van Patten, Emmy nominee Asante Blackk, Bella Podaras, Bill Bodner, Cailyn Rice, Christopher Ammanuel, Christopher Grove, Colleen Camp, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Eli Roth, Gideon Adlon, Hemky Madera, Homer Gere, Jack Topalian, James Landry Hébert, Jeff Wahlberg, Jessica Blair Herman, Justin Sintic, Emmy nominee Kadeem Hardison, Kwame Patterson, Madison Thompson, Matthew Willig, Meredith Mickelson, Emmy nominee Natasha Lyonne, Priscilla Delgado, Rebecca Pidgeon, Sam Trammell, Smilez, TRISHA Paytas, Tyler Lawrence Gray, and Vinnie Hacker.

Season three was hot on a new KODAK motion picture film stock in both 35mm and 65mm. Creator Sam Levinson and Emmy-winning cinematographer Marcell Rév collaborated closely with Kodak to commercialize the new stock in each format. Season three is also the first narrative television series to shoot a significant volume of 65mm film, providing for an expanded image on screen which mirrors the characters’ journeys out of high school into the wider, wilder world.

EUPHORIA is one of the most-watched series in all of HBO’s history, and its first two seasons earned 25 Emmy nominations, including nine wins. The show is executive produced by Sam Levinson, Ashley Levinson, Sara E. White, Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan, Drake, Adel “Future” Nur, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Mirit Toovi, Tmira Yardeni, Yoram Mokady and Gary Lennon. EUPHORIA is based on the Israeli series from HOT that was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin.

Photo Credit: Patrick Wymore/HBO