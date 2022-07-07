Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CHASE on ABC - Tuesday, July 12, 2022

9:00-10:00 p.m. – THE CHASE: “Guess They Don’t Teach Math At Harvard” (312)

Jul. 7, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CHASE on ABC - Tuesday, July 12, 2022 James "The High Roller" Holzhauer returns as the featured Chaser, facing off in a battle of wits against a social services program manager, game designer and a technology executive while Sara Haines (ABC's "The View") hosts.

Three new Chasers - VICTORIA Groce, Brandon Blackwell and Buzzy Cohen - join returning Chasers Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer as Sara Haines hosts the game. In the all-new season, three competitors must pit their wits and face off against a Chaser, a ruthless quiz genius determined to stop them FROM winning cash prizes.

Each of the three new chasers may present an affable exterior, but DON'T let their good natures fool you - VICTORIA Groce, "The Queen" of all things trivia, has been dubbed the smartest woman in the world based on her domination of online trivia tournaments and is sure to strike fear in the hearts of contestants; while Brandon "The Lightning Bolt" Blackwell is a speed-quiz champ and has beaten both Brad and James at the game. Lastly, Buzzy "The Stunner" Cohen is no exception, known for his flashy personal style and razor-sharp wit, like the others ... he doesn't like to lose.

Watch a clip FROM the series here:

