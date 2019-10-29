Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MADAM SECRETARY on CBS - Sunday, November 10, 2019
"Deepfake" - When a fabricated video makes it look like Elizabeth and Henry are making fun of a foreign dignitary, they struggle to convince him not to pull out of an important international agreement. Also, Stevie says goodbye to an important person in her life, on MADAM SECRETARY, Sunday, Nov. 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
MADAM SECRETARY stars Téa Leoni as Elizabeth McCord, the shrewd, determined, newly elected president of the United States.
After successfully serving as secretary of state for five years, Elizabeth now holds the highest office in the land with the help of her team, which includes chief of staff Russell Jackson; counselor to the president Mike Barnow; press secretary Daisy Grant; and charming assistant Blake Moran.
As Elizabeth debates policy and battles opponents on Capitol Hill, that's just a warm-up for when she's back at the White House residence with her supportive husband, theology-professor-turned-First-Gentleman Henry, and their children, where "politics" and "compromise" take on new meaning.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of YOUNG SHELDON on CBS - Thursday, November 14, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of EVIL on CBS - Thursday, November 14, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NCIS: LOS ANGELES on CBS - Sunday, November 17, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HAWAII FIVE-0 on CBS - Friday, November 15, 2019
MADAM SECRETARY stars Téa Leoni as Elizabeth McCord, the shrewd, determined, newly elected president of the United States.
After successfully serving as secretary of state for five years, Elizabeth now holds the highest office in the land with the help of her team, which includes chief of staff Russell Jackson; counselor to the president Mike Barnow; press secretary Daisy Grant; and charming assistant Blake Moran.
As Elizabeth debates policy and battles opponents on Capitol Hill, that's just a warm-up for when she's back at the White House residence with her supportive husband, theology-professor-turned-First-Gentleman Henry, and their children, where "politics" and "compromise" take on new meaning.