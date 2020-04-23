Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of KATY KEENE on THE CW - Thursday, May 7, 2020
HOW WELL DO YOU KNOW SOMEONE? - With the Pepper Plant opening, Pepper (Julia Chan) is excited to finally show it to off to Katy (Lucy Hale), Josie (Ashleigh Murray) and Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp). Thinking Pepper is in trouble, Josie tells Katy and Jorge what is going and on and they are starting to see that things aren't adding up quite right. Katy finds some unsettling information about Guy's (guest star Luke Cook) past and must decide how to handle the situation. Meanwhile, Jorge takes on a few extra jobs to help with his parents' financial predicament. Camille Hyde, Lucien Laviscount, Zane Holtz and Katherine LaNasa also star. Steve Adelson directed the episode written by Evelyn Yves (#112). Original airdate 5/7/2020. Every episode of KATY KEENE will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.
KATY KEENE follows the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters - fashion legend-to-be KATY KEENE (Lucy Hale), singer/songwriter Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), performer Jorge Lopez/Ginger (Jonny Beauchamp), and "It Girl" Pepper Smith (Julia Chan) - as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City...together.
Katy designs clothes for anyone she can, including her friend and roommate Josie, whose singing talent catches the attention of Alexander Cabot (Lucien Laviscount), a CEO who hopes to reboot the record label division of his father's corporate empire. But Alexander's dream of signing Josie to a recording contract meets resistance from Cabot Media's powerful senior vice president Alexandra (Camille Hyde), who also happens to be his twin sister. Josie and Katy's roommate Jorge works at his family's bodega and has his eye on Broadway, but after a series of rejections, he hopes to take his drag performance career as Ginger to the next level. The mysterious Pepper Smith plans to open her own version of Andy Warhol's Factory. She has the connections, but no one seems to know where she got her money - or if she really has any at all.
Katy struggles to manage the pressures of her day job at Lacy's Department Store and her very demanding boss, Gloria (Katherine LaNasa), who is a legendary personal shopper. But Katy has the support of her longtime boyfriend, KO Kelly (Zane Holtz), who has his own dream of becoming a professional boxer. As these aspiring artists take on the runway, the recording studio, Broadway, and the NYC social scene, they will find more than just a career in the big city - they'll find long-lasting friendship.
A spinoff of the hit series "Riverdale," KATY KEENE is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios with executive producers Greg Berlanti ("Arrow," "The Flash," "Supergirl," "Riverdale"), Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa ("Supergirl," "Riverdale"), Michael Grassi ("Riverdale," "Supergirl"), Sarah Schechter ("Arrow," "The Flash," "Supergirl," "Riverdale") and Jon Goldwater (Archie Comics Publisher & CEO.)
