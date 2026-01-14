Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival Celebrates Its 21st Edition In March 2026

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Toronto's longest-running live comedy festival returns for its 21st year. The Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival runs March 4-15, 2026 at The Theatre Centre and Comedy Bar Bloor.

TOsketchfest is carefully curated to showcase the most exciting comedic voices from across North America. The 2026 festival features its largest lineup to date, presenting over 70 high-energy showcases by more than 75 comedy troupes, spanning contemporary sketch comedy, drag, storytelling, musical comedy, and clown.



The festival also proudly presents the 9th annual TOsketchfest Film Festival presented by New Metric Media, featuring hilarious short films and micro-shorts from creators around the globe.



Returning this year, International Women's Day programming on Sunday, March 8 will feature a full day of performances by all female and non-binary artists.



Alongside a stacked lineup of shows, TOsketchfest presents a Learning + Fun series of workshops and panels for artists and the comedy-curious, offering an accessible look at the creative process and the community behind the laughs. Featured Series Headliners

BDB Mandarin Sketch Night – Performing in Mandarin with English captions, TOsketchfest Audience Choice Award winners BDB Comedy prove they're hilarious in any language.



A Comedy Show at the End of the World – The Toronto premiere of a new full-length sketch revue from past Best of TOsketchfest winner Jon Blair.



Crime After Crime (After Crime) – A razor-sharp, three-part scripted comedy by Dora Mavor Moore Award-winning troupe Sex T-Rex.



Tita Jokes – A joyful and irreverent performance by TOsketchfest Producers' Pick Award winners Tita Collective, an all-Filipina ensemble of multidisciplinary artists.

Full TOsketchfest26 Lineup includes 2 Draculas, 24 Double B, A.C. Birch, Aidan O'Connor (Los Angeles), Alien Pizza, All Sorts, Amanda Xeller (NYC), Anders Yates, Asian Takeout (Chicago, IL), Banana Loafers, BDB Mandarin Sketches, Beacon of Hope (Montreal), Beggar's Canyon, BEST BY FAR, Bicycle Jousting (St. John's, NL), Big Chick Energy, Big Ol' Mess (Denver, CO), Boy Girl Party, BoyFringe, Brain Frogs, Burnt Toast Sketch Show (Brooklyn, NY), Cam Wyllie, Carson & Taylor, Cheap Wine, Cody Sullivan (Provincetown, MA), Comedy Dance Chicago (Chicago, IL), Dave Barclay, Debit-Cash-or-Credit, Devin Bateson (Hamilton), Emily Jeffers, Firecracker Department, Friedman & Stew, Good News Toronto, Grease Trap (Montreal), Hillary Yaas, Janelle McGuinness, Jon Blair, Joy Provision, Kenneth Cheung, Legally Brown, Lou Laurence (Montreal), Lower Class Act, Manic Depressive Thrillness: A Mad Musical Comedy, Meredith Mullen, Miles Chaney (Chicago, IL), MILK!, Monster Island, Nkasi Ogbonnah, No Vowels (St. John's, NL), Pat Gourdeau, Potato Potato, Ryan Sheedy, Sarah Bennett, Sarah Conway, Seth K Thomas (Dallas, TX), Sex T-Rex, She/They (Montreal), Sick Day (Portland, OR), Sketch To The Death, Sketchy Broads (Edmonton), Small Friend Tall Friend, Spencer Glassman, Srutika Sabu, Success 5000 (Edmonton), Summer Dad, The Nostalgia Girls, The Red Hot Sili Peppers, The Rocket Scientists, The Suburban Sisterwives (Durham), The Understudies, TIK TOK BOOM, Tita Collective, Tiyawnda, Trash Panda Comedy, Two2Mango, Vest of Friends, Vivek Srikanthan. About TOsketchfest

The Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival is Canada's premier festival dedicated to scripted, ensemble comedy, presenting multiple days of live comedy on professional stages and featuring approximately 250 comedians each year. Since 2005, the festival has introduced sketch comedy to wider audiences through ticketed and free performances, spotlighting emerging artists alongside acclaimed headliners.

Past performers include Veronika Slowikowska (current Saturday Night Live cast member), as well as Kate McKinnon, Tallboyz, Ramy Youssef, Jonathan Bryalock (Inside Jokes Films), Adam Ruins Everything, The Kids in the Hall, Ninja Sex Party, Sasheer Zamata, Michael Ian Black, and Gavin Crawford.

TOsketchfest is a registered charity that supports Canadian comedic writer-performers through showcases, professional development, and direct funding via the Sketch Comedy Project Fund, in partnership with the Pat & Tony Adams Freedom Fund for The Arts. For over two decades, TOsketchfest has been a vital home for Canada's comedy creators and a leading advocate for comedy as a recognized art form within government funding bodies. Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival March 4-15, 2026.

The Theatre Centre (1115 Queen St. W.)

and Comedy Bar Bloor (945 Bloor St. W.)

Single tickets from $25 + fees | Festival passes from $129 + fees

Full schedule and tickets available January 15, 2026 at TorontoSketchfest.com.