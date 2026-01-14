Interview: Songwriter Elizabeth Addison to be Featured in VERSES AND VOICES at 54 Below

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On Thursday January 22, 2026 at 9 pm, 54 Below is hosting an intimate evening of radical joy, storytelling, celebration, and song with award-winning composer and lyricist Elizabeth Addison. The show features cast member from the upcoming Off-Broadway production of her musical, Chasing Grace. The production is part of 54’s new Verses and Voices concert series, which aims to break down institutional and financial barriers for both artists and audiences by featuring up-and-coming artists with pay-what-you-can tickets and no minimum for audiences.

Through story and a selection of songs from the show, the evening will give you a glimpse into the making of this new musical as well as a look into the colorful lives of the characters Addison has created, including two characters inspired by Addison’s own healing journey, “The Writer” and “Grace.” Don’t miss this one-time only, behind-the-scenes event that explores and invites us to rejoice, laugh, cry and heal in community, in story and in song. Elizabeth Addison is a multi-hyphenate and besides being a musical theatre writer, she is an intuitive creative recovery coach, motivational speaker and avid blogger

We spoke with Addison about the upcoming show and her path to musical theater.

How does it feel to be highlighted as an emerging songwriter in this Verses and Voices series?

It feels incredible. I love 54 Below, and to be a part of this community and recognized for my work as an emerging songwriter in this new series is, well, for a writer, I am at a loss for words. I am so grateful.

How did you get your start in songwriting?

When I was a kid, I dreamed of writing a musical after seeing RENT for the first time. I actually made a promise to myself that I would write a musical one day about the struggles that I was experiencing as a young person. It took me a while, but I finally kept that promise when I began writing my first song in January 2013.

Do you have any advice for other up-and-coming songwriters?

Just do it. It will never be perfect. There is never a "right" time. You may always feel like you have no clue what you are doing. Ask a lot of questions, listen to a lot of tunes, and just do it. Oh, however which way you do it, whether you're like me and start at the piano, or whether you start in GarageBand, or with just a melody, however the way you do it is exactly how you are supposed to do it. There will be people along the way who can help fill in the gaps.

For anyone who's not familiar with your work, how would you pitch yourself? Is there a song or two you've written that you would recommend people check out to get a better sense of your style?

Uh, hi! My name is Elizabeth Addison and I am a dreamer, a visionary, a writer who builds worlds with music, lyrics and I love helping people find their way back to their childhood dreams. We recently released a mini album for my musical, Chasing Grace, and I would look at "Chasing Beads" and "Who Could it Be" to get an understanding of my style. It's very eclectic. I was born in the 80's and grew up in the 90's early 2000's so give me Anita Baker, Journey, Tina Turner, Les Miserables, Phantom, Queen Latifah, Lauryn Hill, Jodeci, Whiteney Houston, RENT and In the Heights and you got me!

What projects are you working on right now?

Right now, we are getting ready for the upcoming Off-Broadway production of my musical, Chasing Grace, which will be at ART/NY March 12 to 29th. Alongside having written the show, I will be directing this production as well. I am also working on my fourth musical, In Between..., which is a love letter to musical theatre and the friends we make in rush lines.

Can you tease anything specific you have planned out for your Verses and Voices show right now that you'd like to share with us?

I have been having so much fun putting this show together! So, my musical, Chasing Grace, is an amalgamation of the treatment story from my first musical, "This is Treatment," and chasing Broadway dreams with that treatment story. So, I am giving the audience a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of Chasing Grace through bringing back cast members who have been in both shows, sharing stories of past productions, the writing of each tune, sharing cut songs and current songs, and being the wacky piano player storyteller that I am. And this is all leading up to what we are cooking for the Off-Broadway production in March, which I will talk about as well!

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

I hope to see you at the show!

Find out more about Elizabeth Addison at elizabethspeaks.com

For more information on Verses and Voices, please visit 54below.org/VersesAndVoices