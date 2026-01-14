John Mellencamp Sets 2026 'Dancing Words Tour' Across U.S.

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





This summer, John Mellencamp will embark on the Dancing Words Tour — The Greatest Hits, which will take place across 19 U.S. cities. This marks the first time Mellencamp will be performing all his most popular songs in a single night, some of which haven’t been played live in many years. Watch the cinematic tour trailer featuring Sean Penn.

Citi is the official card of John Mellencamp Dancing Words Tour — The Greatest Hits. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 20 at 10 A.M. local time until Thursday, January 22 at 10 P.M. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit here.

Tickets will be available starting with Citi presale, and additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, January 23 at 10 A.M. local time here.

Mellencamp’s Dancing Words Tour — The Greatest Hits will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, invitation to the pre-show Scarecrow VIP Lounge, autographed VIP tour poster, specially designed gift item & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com

Attendees can expect to hear Mellencamp’s best known songs including “Pink Houses,” “Jack and Diane,” “Small Town,” “Hurts So Good,” “Authority Song,” “Key West Intermezzo (I Saw You First),” as well as beloved tracks that he hasn’t performed live in ten plus years, including “R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A.,” “I Need a Lover,” “Wild Nights,” “Ain't Even Done With the Night” among other long unplayed gems.

Dancing Words Tour – The Greatest Hits kicks off July 10 and brings Mellencamp and his band to major markets and iconic venues across the U.S., including Hollywood Bowl, Northwell at Jones Beach Theater, Xfinity Center and more. The Indiana-native will also be stopping at Indianapolis’ Ruoff Music Center. Complete list of dates below.

Mellencamp’s previous tour, the massive “Live and In Person 2023,” saw sold-out dates across the U.S. and a host of critical praise, leading to its expansion with “Live and In Person 2024” in 27 additional cities.

Mellencamp is a respected singer-songwriter whose career in music spans five decades. He is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He is a recipient of the John Steinbeck Award, ASCAP Foundation’s Champion Award, Woody Guthrie Award, Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award and, more recently, the Founders Award, the top honor assigned by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers.

DANCING WORDS TOUR — THE GREATEST HITS

July 10—Grand Rapids, MI—Acrisure Amphitheater

July 11—Tinley Park, IL—Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

July 13—Kansas City, MO—Morton Amphitheater

July 14—Shakopee, MN—Mystic Lake Amphitheater

July 16—Clarkston, MI—Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 18—Noblesville, IN—Ruoff Music Center

July 19—Cincinnati, OH—Riverbend Music Center

July 21—Cuyahoga Falls, OH—Blossom Music Center

July 24—Mansfield, MA—Xfinity Center

July 25—Holmdel, NJ—PNC Bank Arts Center

July 26—Wantagh, NY—Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

July 29—Bristow, VA—Jiffy Lube Live

July 30—Charlotte, NC—Truliant Amphitheater

August 1—Alpharetta, GA—Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

August 3—Tampa, FL—MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 6—Houston, TX—The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 9—Phoenix, AZ—Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

August 10—Hollywood, CA—Hollywood Bowl

August 12—Mountain View, CA—Shoreline Amphitheatre