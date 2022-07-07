Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on MASTERCHEF on FOX - Thursday, July 14, 2022

MASTERCHEF airing Thursday, July 14 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Jul. 7, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on MASTERCHEF on FOX - Thursday, July 14, 2022 For their first team challenge, the top 18 travel to the U.S. Coast Guard Base in Los Angeles. The chefs must collaborate to create a hearty and delicious lunch for more than 100 brave women and men. One contestant will be eliminated in the "Back to Win: Feeding the U.S. Coast Guard" episode of MASTERCHEF airing Thursday, July 14 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Season 12 of hit culinary competition MASTERCHEF brings back a batch of All-Stars for redemption in MASTERCHEF: BACK TO WIN. Summer's highest-rated and most-watched cooking show, MASTERCHEF features award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich. For the first time ever, MASTERCHEF is re-opening the door to some of the most memorable and talented cooks in the competition's history, including two MASTERCHEF JUNIOR cooks now competing as adults! Twenty All-Stars will get a SECOND CHANCE to prove they have what it takes, facing the toughest challenges to-date, all while being held to the highest standards in MASTERCHEF history. The MASTERCHEF contestants will face a challenge of feeding hungry members of the Coast Guard, demonstrate their skills in a vegan dish challenge, travel to Horsetown, USA (Norco, CA) to feed cowboys and compete in the fan-favorite RESTAURANT TAKEOVER challenge at Wolfgang Puck's Spago. Only one home cook will ultimately claim the MASTERCHEF title, the $250,000 grand prize and a complete state-of-the-art kitchen FROM VIKING.

MASTERCHEF is produced by Endemol Shine NORTH AMERICA and One Potato Two Potato, and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam. Elisabeth Murdoch, Natalka Znak, Danny Schrader, Gordon Ramsay, Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler, Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Shyam Balsé serve as executive producers.

Watch the new clip here:

