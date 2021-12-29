Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of ABBOTT ELEMENTARY on ABC - Monday, January 3, 2022
Coming up on a rebroadcast of the pilot!
In this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate TEACHERS - and a slightly tone-deaf principal - are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible educators may be OUTNUMBERED and underfunded, they love what they do - even if they DON'T love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children. (TV-PG) (OAD: 12/7/21)
"Pilot" was written by Quinta Brunson and directed by Randall Einhorn.
A workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate TEACHERS - and a slightly tone-deaf principal -as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be OUTNUMBERED and underfunded, they love what they do - even if they DON'T love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.
Watch a preview of the new season here:
"Pilot" was written by Quinta Brunson and directed by Randall Einhorn.
A workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate TEACHERS - and a slightly tone-deaf principal -as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be OUTNUMBERED and underfunded, they love what they do - even if they DON'T love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.
Watch a preview of the new season here: