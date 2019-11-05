TICK, TICK... BOOM!, CINDERELLA, and More are Coming to a Screen Near You in BWW's November Stage-to-Screen Report

Click Here for More Articles on Stage to Screen

There has been a lot of news this past month regarding stage-to-screen adaptations! It was confirmed that Idina Menzel will play Evelyn, the evil stepmother, in the live-action Cinderella film starring Camila Cabello. Ariana DeBose has joined the cast of Ryan Murphy's Netflix adaptation of the The Prom. In other Netflix news, it was announced that Andrew Garfield will star in the Lin-Manuel Miranda directed Netflix adaptation of tick, tick...BOOM!

From major motion picture adaptations to streaming options on BroadwayHD to live TV musicals, we've got all of the information about where you can see your favorite plays and musicals on screen this summer and beyond.

BIG SCREEN ADAPTATIONS

Movie adaptations making their way to movie theaters across the country.

CATS

Release: 12/20/2019

WICKED

Release: 12/20/2020

IN THE HEIGHTS

Release: 6/26/2020

WEST SIDE STORY

Release: 12/18/2020

CINDERELLA

Release: TBA

UNTITLED ELVIS BIOPIC

Release: 10/01/2021

BE MORE CHILL

Release: TBA

BARE: A Pop OPERA

Release: TBA

BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL

Release: TBA

COME FROM AWAY

Release: TBA

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

Release: TBA

GUYS AND DOLLS

Release: TBA

GYPSY

Release: TBA

THE HUMANS

Release: TBA

HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

Release: TBA

THE FATHER

Release: TBA

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

Release: TBA

THE LITTLE MERMAID

Release: TBA

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Release: TBA

OLIVER

Release: TBA

ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS

Release: TBA

ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI

Release: TBA

OUTSIDE MULLINGAR

Release: TBA

SPAMALOT

Release: TBA

SUNSET BOULEVARD

Release: TBA

SISTER ACT 3

Release: TBA

THE SHAGGS

Release: TBA

SMALL SCREEN ADAPTATIONS

Theatrical adaptations coming to television.

AMERICAN IDIOT | HBO

Premiere: TBA

A FEW GOOD MEN LIVE! | NBC

Premiere: TBA

THE KING AND I | Great Performances PBS

Premiere: 11/08/2019

RED | Great Performances PBS

Premiere: 11/15/2019

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING | Great Performances PBS

Premiere: 11/22/2019

KINKY BOOTS | Great Performances PBS

Premiere: 11/29/2019

STAGE TO SCREEN

Stage shows getting the silver-screen treatment. In cinema screening schedules vary, check local listings for dates near you.

A NIGHT WITH Janis Joplin | CineLife

Screening Dates: 11/05/2019

HANSARD | NT Live

Screening Dates: 11/07/2019

PRESENT LAUGHTER | NT Live

Screening Dates: 11/28/2019

LES MISERABLES | Trafalgar Releasing

Screening Dates: 12/02/2019

STREAMING

The most recent theatrical additions to streaming catalogues.

Blue/Orange | BroadwayHD

Release: 7/9/2019

Hedwig and the Angry Inch | BroadwayHD

Release: 7/1/2019

Kinky Boots | BroadwayHD

Release: 7/15/2019

TICK, TICK... BOOM! | Netflix

Release: TBA

The Picture of Dorian Grey | BroadwayHD

Release: 7/23/2019

HARVEY | Netflix

Release: TBA

THE BOYS IN THE BAND | Netflix

Release: TBA

THE PROM | Netflix

Release: 2020

