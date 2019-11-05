TICK, TICK... BOOM!, CINDERELLA, and More are Coming to a Screen Near You in BWW's November Stage-to-Screen Report
There has been a lot of news this past month regarding stage-to-screen adaptations! It was confirmed that Idina Menzel will play Evelyn, the evil stepmother, in the live-action Cinderella film starring Camila Cabello. Ariana DeBose has joined the cast of Ryan Murphy's Netflix adaptation of the The Prom. In other Netflix news, it was announced that Andrew Garfield will star in the Lin-Manuel Miranda directed Netflix adaptation of tick, tick...BOOM!
From major motion picture adaptations to streaming options on BroadwayHD to live TV musicals, we've got all of the information about where you can see your favorite plays and musicals on screen this summer and beyond.
BIG SCREEN ADAPTATIONS
Movie adaptations making their way to movie theaters across the country.
CATS
Release: 12/20/2019
WICKED
Release: 12/20/2020
IN THE HEIGHTS
Release: 6/26/2020
WEST SIDE STORY
Release: 12/18/2020
CINDERELLA
Release: TBA
UNTITLED ELVIS BIOPIC
Release: 10/01/2021
BE MORE CHILL
Release: TBA
BARE: A Pop OPERA
Release: TBA
BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL
Release: TBA
COME FROM AWAY
Release: TBA
THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME
Release: TBA
GUYS AND DOLLS
Release: TBA
GYPSY
Release: TBA
THE HUMANS
Release: TBA
HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
Release: TBA
THE FATHER
Release: TBA
JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
Release: TBA
THE LITTLE MERMAID
Release: TBA
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Release: TBA
OLIVER
Release: TBA
ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS
Release: TBA
ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI
Release: TBA
OUTSIDE MULLINGAR
Release: TBA
SPAMALOT
Release: TBA
SUNSET BOULEVARD
Release: TBA
SISTER ACT 3
Release: TBA
THE SHAGGS
Release: TBA
SMALL SCREEN ADAPTATIONS
Theatrical adaptations coming to television.
AMERICAN IDIOT | HBO
Premiere: TBA
A FEW GOOD MEN LIVE! | NBC
Premiere: TBA
THE KING AND I | Great Performances PBS
Premiere: 11/08/2019
RED | Great Performances PBS
Premiere: 11/15/2019
MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING | Great Performances PBS
Premiere: 11/22/2019
KINKY BOOTS | Great Performances PBS
Premiere: 11/29/2019
STAGE TO SCREEN
Stage shows getting the silver-screen treatment. In cinema screening schedules vary, check local listings for dates near you.
A NIGHT WITH Janis Joplin | CineLife
Screening Dates: 11/05/2019
HANSARD | NT Live
Screening Dates: 11/07/2019
PRESENT LAUGHTER | NT Live
Screening Dates: 11/28/2019
LES MISERABLES | Trafalgar Releasing
Screening Dates: 12/02/2019
STREAMING
The most recent theatrical additions to streaming catalogues.
Blue/Orange | BroadwayHD
Release: 7/9/2019
Hedwig and the Angry Inch | BroadwayHD
Release: 7/1/2019
Kinky Boots | BroadwayHD
Release: 7/15/2019
TICK, TICK... BOOM! | Netflix
Release: TBA
The Picture of Dorian Grey | BroadwayHD
Release: 7/23/2019
HARVEY | Netflix
Release: TBA
THE BOYS IN THE BAND | Netflix
Release: TBA
THE PROM | Netflix
Release: 2020
