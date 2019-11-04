tick, tick... BOOM Netflix Adaptation Adds Alexandra Shipp, Vanessa Hudgens, Robin de Jesus

Deadline reports that Alexandra Shipp, Vanessa Hudgens, and Robin de Jesus have joined the cast of Lin-Manuel Miranda's upcoming Netflix adaptation of Jonathan Larson's "tick, tick... BOOM!" Andrew Garfield will star as Jon.

The musical is set in 1990 and follows Jon, an aspiring theater composer who waits tables in New York City while writing Superbia, which he hopes will be the great American musical that will finally give him his big career break. The young man is feeling pressure from his girlfriend Susan, who is tired of continuing to put her life on hold for Jon's career aspiration. Meanwhile, Jon's best friend and roommate Michael has given up on his creative dream and has taken a high paying advertising job on Madison Avenue and is preparing to move out. As Jon approaches his 30th birthday, he is overcome with anxiety, wondering if his own impossible dream is worth the cost.

The autobiographical "tick... tick... Boom!" started as Larson's one-man show. After his death, playwright David Auburn revamped the show, which has since played off-Broadway and on tour in the United States.

Miranda produces alongside Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, and Julie Oh.

Shipp played Aaliyah in "Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B." She is also known for starring as Storm in several films in the "X-Men" franchise.

Hudgens starred in the Broadway production of Gigi. She is also known for roles in "High School Musical" and "The Princess Switch."

De Jesus was nominated for a Tony for "In the Heights." He was nominated last year for his role in "The Boys in the Band." Other Broadway credits include "La Cage aux Folles" and "Wicked."

Read the original story on Deadline.





