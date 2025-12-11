Sierra Boggess, Adam Jacobs & Norm Lewis To Star In MONTE CRISTO World Premiere

The York Theatre will present the world premiere of MONTE CRISTO, a new musical based on Alexandre Dumas’ classic novel, in a limited Off-Broadway engagement at the Theatre at St. Jean’s.

Performances begin Thursday, March 12, 2026, and continue through Sunday, April 5, with opening night set for Thursday, March 19 at 7 p.m.

With book and lyrics by two-time Tony nominee Peter Kellogg and music by Stephen Weiner, the production features music direction and orchestrations by David Hancock Turner, choreography by Marcos Santana, and direction by Peter Flynn. The musical is produced by The York Theatre, led by Producing Artistic Director Joseph Hayward and General Manager Wendy Hall, in association with Willette Klausner.

The cast is led by Sierra Boggess as Mercedes and Adam Jacobs as Edmund, with James Judy, Norm Lewis, Stephanie Jae Park, Danny Rutigliano, Eliseo Roman, Daniel Yearwood, and Karen Ziemba. Additional casting will be announced.

Monte Cristo follows a man wrongfully imprisoned who returns transformed—richer, wiser, and determined to seek justice. As his plan unfolds, he confronts a central question: whether justice is enough without love.

Director Peter Flynn said, “A classic tale told by a bounty of Broadway's best actors. The story of revenge and redemption is not only timeless but remarkably relevant to this moment in our own history. The score Steve has composed is both sweeping and deeply moving. Peter's book & lyrics blend a sense of adventure, wit, and vulnerability, making each character jump off the page. This is truly a once-in-a-long-while chance to see a beautiful new musical told by an extraordinary cast.”

Book and lyricist Peter Kellogg added, “It's one of the great love stories of all time, but the plot is surprisingly relevant to today. It's also pretty darn funny.”

Developed in The York’s New2NY series, the production reunites the writer of Desperate Measures with the creative team behind Penelope for a new adaptation exploring vengeance, redemption, and enduring romance.

The creative team includes scenic design by Anne Mundell, costume design by Zoë Sienna Allen, sound design by Joanna Lynne Staub, and lighting design by Alan E. Edwards. Marketing is by Innoruptiv, publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR, and casting by Andrea Zee of Zee-Casting.