Breaking News: BE MORE CHILL Movie in Development; Producers Set

Just in from Deadline, Shawn Levy's 21 Laps and Greg Berlanti's Berlanti Productions companies have been chosen as the producers for a future movie adaption of the Broadway-bound Be More Chill. No timetable has yet been set, and now that producers have been found, the hunt will be on for a film studio.

Be More Chill will begin performances at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street) on Wednesday, February 13 at 8PM. The official opening night is Sunday evening, March 10.

Be More Chill, features music and lyrics by Joe Iconis(NBC's "Smash," The Black Suits, Broadway Bounty Hunter) and a book by Joe Tracz(The Lightning Thief, Netflix's "Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events") based on the cult sensation novel by Ned Vizzini. Stephen Brackett(Buyer & Cellar) directs and Chase Brock (HBO's "Last Week Tonight," Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) choreographs.

The New York premiere production of Be More Chill recently featured Gerard Canonico(Spring Awakening, Groundhog Day) as Rich, Katlyn Carlson(Dirty Dancing, The Unavoidable Disappearance of Tom Durnin) as Chloe, Stephanie Hsu(SpongeBob SquarePants) as Christine,Tiffany Mann(Waitress, Jerry Springerthe Opera) as Jenna, Lauren Marcus(The Humans at St. Louis Rep, Companyat Barrington Stage) as Brooke, Will Roland(Dear Evan Hansen, The Black Suits) as Jeremy, George Salazar(tick tick BOOM!, Godspell, The Lightning Thief) as Michael, Britton Smith(Shuffle Along, After Midnight) as Jake, Jason Tam(NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert," KPOP) as The Squip, and Jason SweetTooth Williams(Freaky Friday, Benny and Joon, Bloodsong of Love) as Jeremy's Dad/Mr. Reyes. Cameron Bond(Finding Neverland), Troy Iwata(The Boy Who Danced on Air), and Talia Suskauer(Love in Hate Nation) are the company swings.

Be More Chill features scenic design by Tony Award-winner Beowulf Boritt(Come From Away), costume design by Bobby Frederick TilleyII (Lizzie Borden, Top Girls); lighting design by Tony Award-winner Tyler Micoleau(The Band's Visit); sound design by Ryan Rumery(Fool For Love); projection design by Alex Basco Koch(Buyer & Cellar); wig and hair design by Dave Bova; musical direction by Emily Marshall; orchestrations by Charlie Rosen(Prince of Broadway, Honeymoon in Vegas); casting by Telsey + Company / Adam Caldwell, CSA & Rebecca Scholl, CSA; production stage management by Amanda Michaels(The Children, The Ballad of Little Jo). John Corkerand Lisa DozierKing will serve as general managers for the Broadway run of Be More Chill.

What if popularity came in a pill? Would you take it, no questions asked? In Be More Chill, achieving that elusive "perfect life" is now possible thanks to some mysterious new technology-but it comes at a cost that's not as easy to swallow. What could possibly go wrong? Blending the contemporary with retro sci-fi, this thrillingly exciting, comically subversive, and deeply felt new musical takes on the competing voices in all of our heads. And ultimately proves, there's never been a better time in history to be yourself-especially if you're a loser...geek...or whatever.

Before arriving in New York, Be More Chill had already amassed an unprecedented following across various online platforms, with millions of fans from Brazil to Japan to New Jersey sharing fan art, streaming the album (over 170 million streams to date), and talking about the show. In 2017, Tumblr ranked Be More Chill as the #2 most talked-about musical on their platform, following Hamilton.

