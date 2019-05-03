Jamie Dornan, Holliday Grainger to Star in Film Adaptation of OUTSIDE MULLINGAR

Jamie Dornan and Holliday Grainger (Animals) are set to star in the film adaptation of John Patrick Shanley's hit Broadway stage play Outside Mullingar, according to Deadline.

The romance film, titled Wild Mountain Thyme, is set against the landscapes of rural Ireland. Dornan and Grainger will play obstinate star-crossed lovers, whose families are caught up in a feud over a hotly contested patch of land that separates their two farms.

Shanley is the author of more than twenty-three plays and his feature adaptation of his successful Broadway play Doubt earned him five Oscar nominations.

The film will go into production this summer in Ireland and New York and will feature the song 'Wild Mountain Thyme' written by Francis McPeake and Robert Tannahill.

The film was developed by Mar-Key Pictures, Likely Story and Port Pictures and is produced by Leslie Urdang, Anthony Bregman with Alex Witchel, and Martina Niland of Port Pictures. Andrew Kramer will executive produce.

Producers Urdang and Witchel commented, "Shanley's language, humor and heart are treasures that always surprise, enlighten and entertain us. By creating such specific, idiosyncratic characters in Wild Mountain Thyme he manages to make the world feel bigger and more hopeful. Certainly more romantic."

The Broadway play Outside Mullingar starred Tony winner Brian F. O'Byrne (Frozen, Doubt, Million Dollar Baby) and Emmy winner Debra Messing (Will & Grace, Smash, Collected Stories). They played Anthony and Rosemary, two introverted misfits straddling 40. Anthony has spent his entire life on a cattle farm in rural Ireland, a STATE OF AFFAIRS that - due to his painful shyness - suits him well. Rosemary lives right next door, determined to have him, watching the years slip away. With Anthony's father threatening to disinherit him and a land feud simmering between their families, Rosemary has every reason to fear romantic catastrophe. But then, in this very Irish story with a surprising depth of poetic passion, these yearning, eccentric souls fight their way towards solid ground and some kind of happiness. Their journey is heartbreaking, funny as hell, and ultimately deeply moving.

