EIGHTH GRADE's Elsie Fisher to Star the Musical Film THE SHAGGS

Elsie Fisher, who recently starred in Bo Burnham's "Eighth Grade," will star in "The Shaggs," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film is a musical feature that is based on the real-life story of the Wiggin sisters, three musically inept teenagers from new Hampshire who, in 1968, recorded one of the most infamous rock-and-roll albums of all time, "Philosophy of the World."

"The Shaggs" will be directed by Ken Kwapis from a screenplay by Joy Gregory.

Gregory was inspired by a 1999 New Yorker article by Susan Orlean and had previously turned the story of the Shaggs into an off-Broadway musical.

The film will be produced by Alex Beattie under her and Kwapis' In Cahoots banner. Grammy-nominated music supervisor Howard Paar and Seth Caplan of FYFM Creations, who is co-financing the picture, will also be producing.

Fisher was recently tapped to lend her voice to the "Addams Family" animated film.

