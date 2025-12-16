Video: Watch a Theater-Themed Clip From the New Holiday Episode of ELSBETH

This holiday season, Elsbeth is putting her knowledge of Broadway schedules to good use as she attempts to solve her latest crime. In an exclusive clip from this week's episode, "A Hard Nut to Crack," the detective strolls the streets of Broadway, accompanied by Officer Grace, played by Tony winner Lindsay Mendez.

Check out the clip, which features a reference to Sunset Boulevard's infamous outside walk as well as a shoutout to Operation Minemeat, which was recently extended for a sixth time, making it the longest-running production at the Golden Theatre.

In the new episode, an avant-garde choreographer’s “Nutcracker” rehearsal turns deadly, and Elsbeth leaps into the cutthroat world of New York ballet to solve the crime. The episode also features Broadway favorite Andrew Rannells as a guest star and is written by Sarah Beckett and Anju Andre-Bergmann and directed by RON UNDERWOOD. It will air this Thursday, Dec. 18 at 10:00 ET/PT on CBS.

Other guest stars for Season 3 that also include Annaleigh Ashford, William Jackson Harper, Lois Smith, Tony Hale, Stephen Colbert, and more. Check out our guide to all the Broadway actors in the series here.

Elsbeth stars Emmy Award winner Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni, the astute but unconventional consent decree attorney utilizing her unique point of view by working with the NYPD to catch New York’s most well-heeled murderers.

Elsbeth is based on the character featured in The Good Wife and The Good Fight. Robert King, Michelle King, Jonathan Tolins, Liz Glotzer, Erica Shelton Kodish, Bryan Goluboff and Gail Barringer serve as executive producers. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Photo Credit: Michael Parmelee/CBS