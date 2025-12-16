Patrick Ball, Alden Ehrenreich and Linda Emond to Star in BECKY SHAW on Broadway

Second Stage Theater has unveiled the initial cast for the upcoming Broadway production of Gina Gionfriddo’s Becky Shaw, directed by Trip Cullman.

The BECKY SHAW company will feature Patrick Ball (HBO Max’s The Pitt, title role in Hamlet at CTG) as Andrew, Alden Ehrenreich (Weapons) as Max, and Linda Emond (three-time Tony Award nominee for Life x 3, Death of a Salesman, Cabaret) as Susan. Mr. Ball and Mr. Ehrenreich will both be making their Broadway debuts. Casting for the roles of Suzanna and Becky will be announced in the coming weeks.

A finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, Becky Shaw received its New York premiere with Second Stage Theater in 2009. This production will mark Ms. Gionfriddo’s Broadway debut.

Becky Shaw will begin previews March 18th and will officially open on Monday, April 6th at the Helen Hayes Theater.



ABOUT BECKY SHAW

A blind date spirals spectacularly off the rails in BECKY SHAW, the razor-sharp dark comedy from two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist Gina Gionfriddo. When it made its New York premiere Off-Broadway at Second Stage, BECKY SHAW left critics and audiences reeling. Now, this hilarious hit play is back and it's making its Broadway debut. Strap yourselves in—BECKY SHAW will make you laugh, gasp, and maybe take a break from dating…permanently.

BECKY SHAW will feature scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Kaye Voyce, and lighting design by Stacey Derosier. Casting is by Daniel Swee, CSA. Additional members of the creative team will be announced in the coming weeks.