Confirmed: Idina Menzel Will Play the Evil Stepmother in Upcoming CINDERELLA Film
It's official! Billboard has confirmed that Idina Menzel will be joining the upcoming movie adaptation of Cinderella, starring Camila Cabello! Menzel is set to play Evelyn, the evil stepmother, in the film.
It was also recently announced that Billy Porter will join the film, in the role of the fairy godmother.
The adaptation is described as a modern retelling of the classic story of Cinderella. It is directed and written by Kay Cannon, and will star Camila Cabello.
James Corden produces with Leo Pearlman.
Cinderella is set to shoot in London in February next year.
Idina made her Broadway debut as Maureen in the Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner, Rent, for which she received a Tony Award nomination. She followed that with her Tony Award-winning performance as Elphaba in Wicked, which she subsequently brought to London's West End. Other New York stage work includes See What I Wanna See (Public), The Wild Party (MTC), and Hair (Encores).
Menzel's voice can be heard in the Disney animated musical, Frozen, singing its Oscar nominated song, Let It Go. She reprised her performance as Maureen in Chris Columbus' film version of Rent, and has appeared in movies as diverse as Enchanted and Ask the Dust.
On television, Menzel had a recurring role over multiple seasons of "Glee" and has guest starred in numerous other shows. She starred in her own PBS special, Barefoot at the Symphony, with an accompanying live album of the same name. Menzel's highly successful international concert tour recently included a sold out performance at Carnegie Hall. In addition to cast albums, Menzel's prolific recording career includes solo albums: Barefoot At The Symphony, I Stand, Here, and Still I Can't Be Still.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
It was just two hours to curtain of Dallas Theater Center's production of IN THE HEIGHTS when production finds out an actor is injured and the product... (read more)
Randy Rainbow to Release Holiday Album HEY GURL, IT'S CHRISTMAS!
Broadway Records today announced that Randy Rainbow: Hey Gurl, It's Christmas! will be released digitally and in stores on Friday, November 8, 2019.... (read more)
Full Cast Announced for MRS. DOUBTFIRE Including Cameron Adams, Doreen Montalvo, and More
Complete casting has been announced for Mrs. Doubtfire, the new musical that will have its world premiere this holiday season at The 5th Avenue Theatr... (read more)
Breaking: Tony Awards Administration Committee Determines Eligibility for MOULIN ROUGE, BETRAYAL and More
Tony Awards Administration Committee met today for the first time this season and confirmed the eligibility status of six Broadway productions for the... (read more)
Whoopi Goldberg Returns to the Role of Deloris Van Cartier in SISTER ACT London Revival
Whoopi Goldberg will reprise her starring role as Deloris Van Cartier for the first time on stage with Jennifer Saunders as Mother Superior in a newly... (read more)
Ramin Karimloo, Samantha Barks & More Will Lead CHESS in Japan
BroadwayWorld has just learned that Ramin Karimloo (Anastasia, Les Miserables), Samantha Barks (Pretty Woman), Luke Walsh, and Takanori Sato will lead... (read more)