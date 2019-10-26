Confirmed: Idina Menzel Will Play the Evil Stepmother in Upcoming CINDERELLA Film

It's official! Billboard has confirmed that Idina Menzel will be joining the upcoming movie adaptation of Cinderella, starring Camila Cabello! Menzel is set to play Evelyn, the evil stepmother, in the film.

It was also recently announced that Billy Porter will join the film, in the role of the fairy godmother.

The adaptation is described as a modern retelling of the classic story of Cinderella. It is directed and written by Kay Cannon, and will star Camila Cabello.

James Corden produces with Leo Pearlman.

Cinderella is set to shoot in London in February next year.

Idina made her Broadway debut as Maureen in the Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner, Rent, for which she received a Tony Award nomination. She followed that with her Tony Award-winning performance as Elphaba in Wicked, which she subsequently brought to London's West End. Other New York stage work includes See What I Wanna See (Public), The Wild Party (MTC), and Hair (Encores).

Menzel's voice can be heard in the Disney animated musical, Frozen, singing its Oscar nominated song, Let It Go. She reprised her performance as Maureen in Chris Columbus' film version of Rent, and has appeared in movies as diverse as Enchanted and Ask the Dust.

On television, Menzel had a recurring role over multiple seasons of "Glee" and has guest starred in numerous other shows. She starred in her own PBS special, Barefoot at the Symphony, with an accompanying live album of the same name. Menzel's highly successful international concert tour recently included a sold out performance at Carnegie Hall. In addition to cast albums, Menzel's prolific recording career includes solo albums: Barefoot At The Symphony, I Stand, Here, and Still I Can't Be Still.





