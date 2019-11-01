Ariana Debose Joins Cast of Ryan Murphy's Netflix Adaptation of THE PROM

Click Here for More Articles on THE PROM

Ariana DeBose has joined the cast of Ryan Murphy's film adaptation of The Prom, according to Deadline.

Debose joins a cast that includes Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep, Kerry Washington, Awkwafina, James Corden, Keegan-Michael Key, and Andrew Rannells.

The film, written by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin, follows four Broadway stars who, to champion a cause to rehabilitate their careers, head to a small-town to find Emma, a high school senior in Indiana who isn't allowed to take her girlfriend to the prom. DeBose will star as Alyssa, a popular daughter of the head of the Parent Teacher Association.

The film is being produced by Murphy, Alexis Woodall, Bill Damaschke and Dori Berinstein Music and lyrics are by Beguelin and Matthew Sklar, based on the original concept by Jack Viertel. Adam Anders will serve as an executive music producer.

Ariana DeBose is taking on the role of Anita in Steven Spielberg's upcoming West Side Story film. She wrapped up her run as Donna Summer in SUMMER on Broadway in 2018, which earned her a Tony nomination. Previous Broadway credits include Jane in Chazz Palminteri's A Bronx Tale directed by Jerry Zaks and Robert De Niro, Hamilton (Off-Broadway and original Broadway cast), Leading Player in the Tony Winning revival of Pippin, Mary Wilson of The Supremes (Diana Ross cover) in Motown, Nautica in Andy Blankenbuehler's Bring It On the Musical and Sondheim's Company with the NY Philharmonic.

