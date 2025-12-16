THE PORCH ON WINDY HILL Will Receive Encore Production at Urban Stages

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following its previous sold-out run, Urban Stages will present an Encore Production of the New York premiere of The Porch On Windy Hill, written by Sherry Stregack Lutken, Lisa Helmi Johanson, Morgan Morse & David M. Lutken. Performances will run January 25 - February 22, 2026. Opening night is January 29, 2026.

Conceived and directed by Sherry Stregack Lutken, the play is set against the rolling landscape of the Blue Ridge Mountains and infused with timeless American folk music. The Porch On Windy Hill tells a tender, funny, and deeply moving story of family, belonging, intolerance, and the hope of redemption -- and the power of music to heal wounds that words alone cannot.

The production features a dynamic cast of actor-musicians: Tora Nogami Alexander (NBC’s “Rise”), David M. Lutken (IRT’s Woody Sez: The Life & Music of Woody Guthrie; Broadway’s Inherit the Wind, The Civil War, Ring of Fire, The Will Rogers Follies), and Morgan Morse (The Public’s Southern Comfort).

“At a time when so many of us are craving connection, The Porch on Windy Hill reminds us of the simple, profound joy of gathering together and sharing stories and music,” said Frances Hill, Founding Artistic Director of Urban Stages. “This is the kind of theatre that brings people back — back to the room, back to each other, and back to the pleasure of sitting shoulder to shoulder and feeling something together. It’s truly a joy to welcome this beautiful show home to our stage.”

Developed during the pandemic by its original team of actor-musicians, The Porch on Windy Hill premiered at Ivoryton Playhouse (CT) in 2021 and earned four CT Critics’ Circle nominations, including Outstanding Director, Outstanding Actor, Outstanding Actress, and Best Ensemble. Since then, the show has enjoyed acclaimed productions at Northlight Theatre (Chicago), Merrimack Repertory Theatre, Weston Theater Company, and People’s Light. This past fall, the show received its New York debut with Urban Stages.

The creative team includes scenic design by Andrew Robinson, lighting design by John Salutz, sound design by Sun Hee Kil, costume design by Grace Jeon, and production stage manager by Leigh Selting.