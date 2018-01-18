Danny Strong Signs on as Screenwriter for Disney's OLIVER Remake

According to Deadline, screenwriter Danny Strong (The Butler, Game Change, The Hunger Games) has joined the creative team for Disney's upcoming remake of Oliver!, directed by Tony Award-winning director of Hamilton, Thomas Kail.

Rap superstar Ice Cube will join forces with Wicked producer, Mark Platt, and The Firm's Jeff Kwatinetz (who will be working under his CubeVision banner), to produce the modern musical remake of Charles Dickens' Oliver Twist. Cube is also attached to play pied piper pickpocket leader, Fagin.

Oliver Twist by Charles Dickens, follows a boy who runs away from an orphanage and joins a group of pickpockets. The popular story has already been adapted by Disney as a 1980's animated feature Oliver and Company and has enjoyed a long life on the musical stage in Lionel Bart's OLIVER!.

