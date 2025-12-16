Video: Watch the Trailer for New Tovah Feldshuh Documentary





The official trailer has been released for Tovah, a new documentary film celebrating the life and career of Broadway performer Tovah Feldshuh. Her career, spanning more than five decades, has included roles in many Broadway productions, including Yentl, Lend Me a Tenor, Pippin, and, most recently, Funny Girl.

Directed, produced, and edited by David Serero, Tovah features exclusive interviews, rare archival footage, and behind-the-scenes access, tracing her ascent from a young actress to a Broadway star. The documentary also explores her artistic standards, her solo performances, and her commitment to complex, intelligent, and powerful female narratives.

“Tovah Feldshuh is Broadway royalty,” said director David Serero. “This film brings together the voices of those who have been inspired by her brilliance, discipline, and courage. TOVAH is a celebration of dedication to her craft.”

Appearances include Oscar Isaac, Dustin Hoffman, Kristen Bell, Patti LuPone, Stephen Schwartz, Peter Gallagher, Adam Brody, Rachel Bloom, Julie Benko, Jared Grimes, Daryl Roth, Chris Silbermann, Michael Adler, Daniel Roher, Elie Chouraqui, Katie Couric, Joy Behar, Erin Foster, Sharon Bialy, Julie Platt, among others.

The world premiere of TOVAH will take place at the Boca International Jewish Film Festival on January 26, 2026, with Tovah Feldshuh and David Serero in attendance.