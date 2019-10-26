Photos: THE HUMANS Film Adaptation Wraps Filming; Cast Members Amy Schumer, Beanie Feldstein, and More, Celebrate!
The upcoming film adaptation of The Humans has wrapped filming!
Stephen Karam took to Instagram to share some photos in honor of the big day. The photos feature Jayne Houdyshell, Amy Schumer, Beanie Feldstein, and more.
Check out the post below!
?That's a wrap! Thankful for this film fam ?
A post shared by Stephen Karam (@stephenkaram) on Oct 26, 2019 at 9:12am PDT
24, IAC and Scott Rudin and Eli Bush are producing the film adaptation of the Tony-winning play by Stephen Karam.
Jayne Houdyshell will reprise her Tony-winning role in the film. Beanie Feldstein, Richard Gilkins, Amy Schumer and Steven Yeun will also star. Karam will adapt and direct the film version of his play.
The angst, anguish and amity of the American middle class are first coaxed-then shoved-into the light in this uproarious, hopeful and heartbreaking play that takes place over the course of a family dinner on Thanksgiving. Breaking with tradition, Erik Blake (Birney) has brought his Pennsylvania family to celebrate and give thanks at his daughter's apartment in lower Manhattan. As DARKNESS falls outside the ramshackle pre-war duplex, and eerie things start to go bump in the night, the Blake clan's deepest fears and greatest follies are laid bare. Our modern age of anxiety is keenly observed, with humor and compassion, in this new American classic.
"The Humans" is the recipient of four 2016 TONY AWARDS including Best Play (Author, Stephen Karam), Best Featured Actress in a Play (Jayne Houdyshell), Best Featured Actor in a Play (Reed Birney), and Best Scenic Design of a Play (David Zinn) and four Drama Desk Awards including Outstanding Play, Outstanding Lighting Design for a Play (Justin Townsend), Outstanding Sound Design in a Play (Fitz Patton) and a 2016 Special Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Ensemble. In 2016, "The Humans" was named the Best Play of the Year by the New York Drama Critics' Circle, the Outer Critics Circle and the Drama League. The Obie Awards honored Stephen Karam with a 2016 Award for Playwriting and Jayne Houdyshell with a 2016 Award for Performance.
