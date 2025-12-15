Cape Ballet Africa's THE NUTCRACKER Comes to Artscape in February 2026

🎭 NEW! South Africa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Africa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Mother City will finally have the chance to experience the mother of all ballets when the magic of Cape Ballet Africa's The Nutcracker is performed at Artscape's Opera House in February. This comes hot off the stage from its Johannesburg run where this Tchaikovsky classic played recently.

Cape Ballet Africa's The Nutcracker will be performed for a strictly limited season of seven performances, from 25 February to 1 March 2026. No extensions are possible.

The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra will accompany the performance live for selected performances.

Against the musical backdrop of Tchaikovsky's captivating score, this new production is created and performed by a 50-strong member company, featuring choreography and stage direction by internationally renowned Maina Gielgud. The sumptuous costumes are designed by Marcel Meyer with magnificent sets by Michael Mitchell.

Including classics such as Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy, Waltz of the Flowers and The Kingdom of Sweets and Delights, The Nutcracker remains a perennial favourite, to be enjoyed at any time of the year. It's perfect entertainment for ballet aficionados and first-time theatre goers alike.

