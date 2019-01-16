Alan Menken, Stephen Schwartz to Work on Live-Action HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME for Disney

Disney is set to create a live action musical adaptation of the Victor Hugo novel, Hunchback, according to Deadline.

David Henry Hwange, the Tony-winning M. Butterfly playwright will write the script with Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz penning the music. Josh Gad is producing the film with Mandeville. It's rumored that Gad might play the lead character, but no casting has been confirmed yet.

The film will pull from the '96 animated film and the Hugo novel. However, it will not pull from the production that Schwartz and Menken collaborated on for the stage in Europe.

Three-time Oscar winner Schwartz, a three-time Oscar winner, has worked on hit musicals such as Wicked, Godspell and Pippin. Eight-time Oscar winner Menken is best known for his work on Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and the original score for the 1996 Disney animated film The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

Hwang is also known for writing the plays Chinglish, Yellow Face, Kung Fu, Golden Child, and The Dance and the Railroad, and the Broadway musicals Aida, the revival of Flower Drum Song and Disney's Tarzan. His recent collaboration with composer Jeanine Tesori, Soft Power, opened last May in Los Angeles.

