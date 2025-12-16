WICKED: FOR GOOD Featured on Oscars Shortlist in 7 Categories

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced shortlists in 12 categories for the 98th Academy Awards. These films have been recognized by voters in the preliminary rounds of voting, which will be narrowed down when final voting takes place in January.

The categories are Animated Short Film, Casting, Cinematography, Documentary Feature Film, Documentary Short Film, International Feature Film, Live Action Short Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Sound, and Visual Effects.

Wicked: For Good made the shortlist for Casting, Cinematography, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Original Song (twice), Sound, and Visual Effects. These were all the categories in which the movie was eligible. The first film received 10 total Academy Award nominations at the 2025 Oscars, winning Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.

Other notable shortlisted titles include Hamnet, Song Sung Blue, Frankenstein, Sinners, and One Battle After Another.

Nominations voting begins on Monday, January 12, 2026, and concludes on Friday, January 16, 2026. Nominations for the 98th Academy Awards will be announced on Thursday, January 22, 2026. The 98th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

Twenty-four categories will be awarded at the 98th Oscars. Each category has five nominees, except for Best Picture, which has 10. Best Picture nominations are determined by eligible members from all 19 Academy branches.

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

“Autokar”

“Butterfly”

“Cardboard”

“Éiru”

“Forevergreen”

“The Girl Who Cried Pearls”

“Hurikán”

“I Died in Irpin”

“The Night Boots”

“Playing God”

“The Quinta's Ghost”

“Retirement Plan”

“The Shyness of Trees”

“Snow Bear”

“The Three Sisters”

CASTING

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle after Another”

“The Secret Agent”

“Sentimental Value”

“Sinners”

“Sirât”

“Weapons”

“Wicked: For Good”

CINEMATOGRAPHY

“Ballad of a Small Player”

“Bugonia”

“Die My Love”

“F1”

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“Nouvelle Vague”

“One Battle after Another”

“Sentimental Value”

“Sinners”

“Sirât”

“Song Sung Blue”

“Sound of Falling”

“Train Dreams”

“Wicked: For Good”

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM

“The Alabama Solution”

“Apocalypse in the Tropics”

“Coexistence, My Ass!”

“Come See Me in the Good Light”

“Cover-Up”

“Cutting through Rocks”

“Folktales”

“Holding Liat”

“Mr. Nobody against Putin”

“Mistress Dispeller”

“My Undesirable Friends: Part 1 – Last Air in Moscow”

“The Perfect Neighbor”

“Seeds”

“2000 Meters to Andriivka”

“Yanuni”

DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM

“All the Empty Rooms”

“All the Walls Came Down”

“Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud”

“Bad Hostage”

“Cashing Out”

“Chasing Time”

“Children No More: “Were and Are Gone””

“Classroom 4”

“The Devil Is Busy”

“Heartbeat”

“Last Days on Lake Trinity”

“On Healing Land, Birds Perch”

“Perfectly a Strangeness”

“Rovina’s Choice”

“We Were the Scenery”

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Argentina, “Belén”

Brazil, “The Secret Agent”

France, “It Was Just an Accident”

Germany, “Sound of Falling”

India, “Homebound”

Iraq, “The President’s Cake”

Japan, “Kokuho”

Jordan, “All That’s Left of You”

Norway, “Sentimental Value”

Palestine, “Palestine 36”

South Korea, “No Other Choice”

Spain, “Sirât”

Switzerland, “Late Shift”

Taiwan, “Left-Handed Girl”

Tunisia, “The Voice of Hind Rajab”

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

“Ado”

“Amarela”

“Beyond Silence”

“The Boy with White Skin”

“Butcher’s Stain”

“Butterfly on a Wheel”

“Dad’s Not Home”

“Extremist”

“A Friend of Dorothy”

“Jane Austen’s Period Drama”

“Pantyhose”

“The Pearl Comb”

“Rock, Paper, Scissors”

“The Singers”

“Two People Exchanging Saliva”

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

“The Alto Knights”

“Frankenstein”

“Kokuho”

“Marty Supreme”

“Nuremberg”

“One Battle after Another”

“Sinners”

“The Smashing Machine”

“The Ugly Stepsister”

“Wicked: For Good”

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

“Avatar: Fire and Ash”

“Bugonia”

“Captain America: Brave New World”

“Diane Warren: Relentless”

“F1”

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“Hedda”

“A House of Dynamite”

“Jay Kelly”

“Marty Supreme”

“Nuremberg”

“One Battle after Another”

“Sinners”

“Sirât”

“Train Dreams”

“Tron: Ares”

“Truth and Treason”

“Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Wicked: For Good”

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

“As Alive As You Need Me To Be” from “Tron: Ares”

“Dear Me” from “Diane Warren: Relentless”

“Dream As One” from “Avatar: Fire and Ash”

“Drive” from “F1”

“Dying To Live” from “Billy Idol Should Be Dead”

“The Girl In The Bubble” from “Wicked: For Good”

“Golden” from “KPop Demon Hunters”

“Highest 2 Lowest” from “Highest 2 Lowest”

“I Lied To You” from “Sinners”

“Last Time (I Seen The Sun)” from “Sinners”

“No Place Like Home” from “Wicked: For Good”

“Our Love” from “The Ballad of Wallis Island”

“Salt Then Sour Then Sweet” from “Come See Me in the Good Light”

“Sweet Dreams Of Joy” from “Viva Verdi!”

“Train Dreams” from “Train Dreams”

SOUND

“Avatar: Fire and Ash”

“F1”

“Frankenstein”

“Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning”

“One Battle after Another”

“Sinners”

“Sirât”

“Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere”

“Superman”

“Wicked: For Good”

VISUAL EFFECTS

“Avatar: Fire and Ash”

“The Electric State”

“F1”

“Frankenstein”

“Jurassic World Rebirth”

“The Lost Bus”

“Sinners”

“Superman”

“Tron: Ares”

“Wicked: For Good”

Photo Credit: Universal