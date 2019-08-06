THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME Film is in the Works

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is headed to the big screen!

No official announcement has been made but, according to a casting notice on Backstage, a search is on for "autistic teens/preteens for leading roles" in the upcoming film based on the novel and the play of the same name.

The casting director states: "We are open to both professional and non-professional performers who are neurodiverse. Can be of any ethnicity. We are encouraging individuals on the autism spectrum to submit for this project."

The role of Christopher John Francis Boone is described as: "a unique, charming, brilliant, and socially awkward teenager who is on the autism spectrum. He is a very gifted mathematician and curious with a capital "C". He should feel like a boy becoming a man."

The Warner Bros. film is looking to film sometime in 2020.

Check out the full casting notice on Backstage.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is a play by Simon Stephens based on the novel of the same name by Mark Haddon. The play premiered on 2 August 2012 in the Cottesloe Theatre at the Royal National Theatre in London before transferring to the Apollo Theatre in the West End. The Broadway production debuted at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on 5 October 2014 and closed on 4 September 2016.

The story concerns a mystery surrounding the death of a neighbour's dog that is investigated by young Christopher Boone, who has an autism spectrum condition, and his relationships with his parents and school mentor. The play reworked the source material by changing its voice and presenting the story as a play-within-a-play. The play has received a generally warm reception, with most critics impressed by its ability to convey the point of view of the young protagonist and the compassion of his school mentor. Critics also generally spoke highly of the visual effects employed during the show.





