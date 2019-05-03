Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman Will Lead Film Adaptation of THE FATHER

Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman will lead the film adaptation of the play The Father, according to Variety.

Hopkins will star as the title role of an aging man who begins to require assistance when his daughter Anne (Colman) moves to Paris with her partner. Throughout his changing circumstances, Anne's father begins to question himself, his loved ones, and reality itself.

Florian Zeller will direct the film, which has a screenplay he co-wrote with Christopher Hampton.

Embankment's Tim Haslam said: "'The Father' is a deeply personal performance showcase for Hopkins and Colman - a universally affecting story to which the audience directly relate their own lives and families. Florian has a cinematic voice that will put the audience on the edge of their seats."

The 2012 play, written and directed by Zeller, had its premiere in Paris, winning a Moliere Award for best play. It then came to Broadway and London's West End, where it won both Tony and Olivier awards for best actor (Frank Langella on Broadway, and Kenneth Cranham in the West End).

Read more on Variety.





