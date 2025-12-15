Cabaret Roundup: December 15-21- Len Cariou, Megan Hilty, Jessica Vosk & More

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including the Bridges of Madison County original Broadway cast reunion, Jessica Vosk's annual holiday show SLEIGH, and more.

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Original Cast Reunion In Concert at Carnegie Hall

Mon . December 1 5 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Originally produced on Broadway in 2014, the original cast of The Bridges of Madison County, led by Kelli O'Hara and Steven Pasquale, reunites for one night only at Carnegie Hall to benefit MCC Theater. Jason Robert Brown conducts a 20-piece orchestra in an expanded version of his Tony Award-winning score. The production is directed by Bartlett Sher, with musical direction by Tom Murray.

Tickets: Tickets start at $41. There are still a couple of tickets left that you can snag.

Big Band Holidays at Jazz at Lincoln Center

December 16 to 21

Tickets available here.

Ring in the holiday season with this Jazz at Lincoln Center beloved annual tradition, returning to Rose Theater for its 13th year. Under the expert direction of JLCO trombonist and arranger Chris Crenshaw, this holiday spectacular brings new life to classic tunes.

Joining Crenshaw are two exceptional vocalists: Shenel Johns and Kate Kortum. Johns, celebrated for her rich, emotive voice, has captivated audiences with her dynamic performances and deep connection to jazz traditions. Kortum, the 2025 winner of the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition, brings a youthful vibrancy and fresh perspective to the stage.

Get ready for an evening of swing, joy, and the timeless magic of the season.

Please note that the Sunday, 2pm and 5:30pm performances are Relaxed Performances, open to all and designed for people with autism, sensory and communication disorders or learning disabilities. The artistic integrity of the piece remains unchanged, however modifications to social and sensory environment may be made. More information on Relaxed Performances is available on the JALC website.

Tickets: Tickets start at $42.

Tues. December 16 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Len Cariou is well-known and beloved for his indelible performances in musicals and plays on and off Broadway, in classical theater, and in other media.

His major credits include playing Sweeney Todd in the original Broadway production, Fredrik Egerman in the original production of A Little Night Music, starring in the original production of Applause on Broadway, Blue Bloods on television, and more.

In this show, he shares reminiscences of his storied career and the many legends he has worked with in an on-stage interview conducted by theater journalist Michael Portantiere.

The evening will include clips of Mr. Cariou's greatest roles, plus live performances of a song or two, followed by a Q&A session with the audience.

Tickets: Tickets are $30 (including fees). There is a $25 food & drink minimum. Livestream tickets are available.f

Norm Lewis : Christmas Lives Here at 54 Below

December 18 to December 24 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

It’s official! Norm Lewis (The Phantom of the Opera, Once on This Island, The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess, Chicken & Biscuits) is returning to 54 Below for an 11th season of his Christmas and Holiday residency, right back where it all began, here in Broadway’s Living Room. It can easily be stated that the Tony® and Emmy-nominated Broadway, film, and television star is a holiday time attraction and must-see, adding him and 54 Below to your lists of Rockefeller Center, Macy’s, the windows at Saks Fifth Avenue, the Radio City Music Hall Rockettes, and any other beloved New York City tradition you cherish at Christmastime. And because it all started right here at 54 Below, Mr. Lewis is calling this year’s edition, Norm Lewis: Christmas Lives Here. On board, once again, are his director Richard Jay-Alexander and his musical director Joseph Joubert, as well as the hottest holiday band, featuring Joubert on the keys, Michael Olatuja on bass, and Perry Cavari on drums and percussion. There’s plenty of new material and annual favorites and, as usual, Norm always has some surprises and tricks up his sleeve. You won’t want to miss it and you’re going to want to secure your reservations early, as this engagement is always a sellout.

Tickets: Tickets start at $106.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum. The December 18th performance is already sold out but there are still a few tickets left for the other nights.

Fri. December 19 @ 8 pm

Tickets available here.

Celebrate the season with Broadway and television sensation Megan Hilty and the acclaimed Essential Voices USA choir. This joyous evening will enchant audiences with holiday classics, spirited carols, and heartwarming performances.

Tickets: Tickets start at $75.50. There are just 9 tickets left for this – snag yours now.

Adrienne Haan : White Christmas At The Triad

Saturday December 20 at 2 pm

Tickets available here.

Award winning Chanteuse Internationale Adrienne Haan and her long time music director Richard Danley on piano and vocals are bringing back "White Christmas at the Triad" in its eighth year.

Written by Laurence Pierron, this soirée tells the life story of great American composer Irving Berlin from Imperial Russia, to Antwerp, Belgium via Ellis Island to the lower East Side as a child, all the way to fancy Beekman Place, Broadway and Hollywood as and adult; And….his surprisingly close relation to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, the tiny country in Europe, of which Adrienne Haan is a citizen.

Combining their talents, Adrienne Haan and Richard Danley are presenting some of the most beautiful (Christmas) songs and as well as lesser known oeuvres of the fabulous American composer to start off the festive season with beloved music for young and old.

Tickets: Tickets start at $25. There is a 2 drink minimum, per person.

Sunday December 21 at 2 pm

Tickets available here.

NYC’s holiday lights gain a megawatt bulb this season, when vocal sensation Jessica Vosk — fresh off her run in Broadway’s Hell’s Kitchen — joins us with music from her sparkling album, SLEIGH.

Vosk has stolen hearts on Broadway and in concert, and earned raves for her performance in our 2023 Lyrics & Lyricists production “California Dreamin.’” She brings her warmth, wit, and wicked talent back to our stage with a swinging 10-piece band for this concert of holiday treats and mashups. Hear Vosk’s unique takes on “Winter Wonderland,” “All I Want for Christmas is You,” “The Twelve Gays of Christmas,” a Chanukah song or two, and more – all of it radiating her unique brand of joy. A sure-to-be unforgettable holiday concert!

Tickets: Tickets start at $55. The orchestra section is more than half sold out.