MRS. MAISEL Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino to Pen Script for GYPSY Remake

The Emmy Award-winning creator of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Gilmore Girls, Amy Sherman-Palladino has announced that she is writing the script for the GYPSY remake. She revealed the news on ALL OF IT with Alison Stewart, a WNYC radio show.

When asked if she was working on Gypsy, Sherman-Palladino said, "I gotta put Maisel to bed this year, and then apparently I'm supposed to write some words that would be entertaining."

It was previously announced that Sherman-Palladino would be directing the remake, but this is the first news of her writing the script for it, too.

The project was last discussed in 2016, when film and stage legend Barbra Streisandhad signed on to portray Mama Rose, in a film directed by Barry Levinson with a script by Richard LaGravanese. According to Deadline, Streisand has formally exited the project.

It is also reported that Oscar-nominee Melissa McCarthy could be one of the names in consideration for the lead role.

GYPSY is a musical with music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Arthur Laurents. GYPSY is loosely based on the 1957 memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee, the famous striptease artist, and focuses on her mother, Rose, whose name has become synonymous with "the ultimate show business mother." It follows the dreams and efforts of Rose to raise two daughters to perform onstage and casts an affectionate eye on the hardships of show business life. The character of Louise is based on Lee, and the character of June is based on Lee's sister, the actress June Havoc.

The musical contains many songs that became popular standards, including "Everything's Coming up Roses", "Together (Wherever We Go)", "Small World", "Some People", "Let Me Entertain You", "All I Need Is the Girl", and "Rose's Turn". It is frequently considered one of the crowning achievements of the mid-20th century's conventional musical theatre art form, often called the "book musical".





