Could Tiffany Haddish Find Her Grail in the Film Adaptation of SPAMALOT?

In a new interview with the New York Times. Monty Python legend Eric Idle has revealed some exciting new details about the big screen adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical, Spamalot!

Among the details revealed is the exciting news that comedy star Tiffany Haddish has been offered the leading female role of Lady of the Lake.

Sara Ramirez (Grey's Anatomy) who originated the role in the Broadway production won a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance.

Of the film's progress Idle says, "We have been working on it. We have the wonderful Casey Nicholaw directing it and we have interest from lots of wonderful stars and actors. So we're hoping to shoot it next year. I can tell you we're very excited."

Idle has also revealed that the screenplay for the film has mostly been "solved." Previous reports have stated that the film is expected to begin shooting in spring of 2019.

Read the full interview at The New York Times.

Lovingly "ripped-off" from the internationally famous comedy team's most popular motion picture, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Monty Python's SPAMALOT is the winner of three 2005 Tony Awards including Best Musical and Best Director (Mike Nichols), as well as the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards for Best Musical. The original cast recording of Monty Python's SPAMALOT won the 2006 Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album.

Dancing divas, a legless knight, flatulent Frenchmen and killer rabbits combine in this epic story of King Arthur and his Round Table Knights on their pursuit of the Holy Grail. The quest leads the troupe to a French castle, into the dangerous clutches of the Black Knight, to a rendezvous with the knights that say knee, and into an intimate liaison with the Lady of the Lake.

Spamalot is packed with silly songs to match the action, SPAMALOT features original songs such as "I Am Not Dead Yet," "The Song that Goes Like This," and "The Diva's Lament (Whatever Happened to My Part)."

