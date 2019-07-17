Javier Bardem In Talks To Play King Triton In Live Action LITTLE MERMAID

Click Here for More Articles on THE LITTLE MERMAID MOVIE

Actor Javier Bardem is in talks to play King Triton in Disney's forthcoming remake of THE LITTLE MERMAID, Variety shares.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Halle Bailey has been cast as Ariel in the studio's remake of their 1989 classic film. Melissa McCarthy, Jacob Tremblay, Harry Styles and Awkwafina are also in talks to be part of the film.

The remake of the classic Disney animated film will reportedly begin production early next year, and will be helmed by stage and screen director Rob Marshall. It will feature the original film score by composer Alan Menken, as well as new tunes co-written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. David Magee will pen the script for the film.

Bardem is known for his previous work in NO COUNTRY FOR OLD MEN, SKYFALL, EAT PRAY LOVE, and BEFORE NIGHT FALLS.

Read the original article on Variety.





