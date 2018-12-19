Netflix Set to Adapt a Film Remake of HARVEY

Netflix is set to adapt the 1950 film "Harvey" with writers J. David Stem and David N. Weiss, according to Deadline. who are set to adapt a remake of the 1950 film starring James Stewart. Fábrica de Cine id on board to produce this remake.

Harvey began as a play, written by Mary Chase, about a man named Elwood P. Dowd who has a maybe-not-so-imaginary 6ft. tall rabbit friend named Harvey. There have been three broadway productions of the show: the premiere in 1944 and two revivals, one in 1970 and the second in 2012, which starred Jim Parsons.

The story has been adapted on television five times since the film debut, but there has yet to be a film remake.The story has been brought to the small screen five times since its feature film debut some 69 years ago, but repeated attempts to bring a remake to the big screen has yet to come. Producer Don Gregory got the rights in 1996 and then sold them to Miramax before the rights lapsed and was picked up by Fox.

The writing team of Stem and Weiss have previously written "Shrek 2" and "The Smurfs" franchise. The team is currently working on the Toei Animation/Bona Film Group feature animated film "The Monkey King," which will be directed by John A Davis.

