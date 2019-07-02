BroadwayHD Heats Up With Dazzling New July Slate Including HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH

"Everybody Say Yeah" because this month BroadwayHD, the premiere streaming service for theater fans, is gearing up to add more electrifying performances including the record-breaking Broadway and West End hit, Kinky Boots. The Tony-Award winning Kinky Boots, from pop icon Cyndi Lauper and legendary playwright Harvey Fierstein, which was filmed at London's Adelphi Theater last year, will be arriving on the service on July 15th.

Also, leading the slate is Tony Award winner John Cameron Mitchell's vibrant rock odyssey film Hedwig and The Angry Inch. Nominated for a Golden Globe, audiences will be inspired by Hedwig's search for stardom and love in this cult favorite, adapted from the immensely popular award-winning Broadway and off-Broadway hit. Then, BBC's televised version of the critically acclaimed Blue/Orange arrives on the platform on July 9.

Adapted from Joe Penhall's play of the same title, this film touches on race, mental illness, and 21st century British life. Rounding out the month with its arrival in-service on July 23rd is an adaptation of "The Picture of Dorian Grey," starring Academy-Award nominee Peter Firth, which The Times called the "most Wildean" adaptation of the novel.

BroadwayHD co-founders and award-winning theater producers and filmmakers Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley said, "Titles like Kinky Boots and Hedwig and The Angry Inch are examples of some of the most innovative pieces of modern theater and are a great addition to the diverse line-up on our service."

See below for a full line up of what BroadwayHD subscribers can see starting this July:

July 1 -Hedwig and The Angry Inch- For a limited time release, the film adaptation of the groundbreaking, award-winning off-Broadway smash hit Hedwig and the Angry Inch tells the story of "internationally ignored" smashing genderqueer East German rock 'n' roll singer Hedwig Robinson, who tours the U.S. with her band as she tells her life story while following her former lover/band-mate who stole her songs. This outrageous and unexpectedly hilarious story is dazzlingly performed by Hedwig (John Cameron Mitchell) in the form of a rock gig/stand-up comedy routine backed by the hard-rocking band "The Angry Inch." It's a rocking ride, funny, touching and ultimately inspiring to anyone who has felt life gave them an inch when they deserved a mile.

July 9 -Blue/Orange - From BBC, Blue/Orange is based on Joe Penhall's award-winning play of the same name. In a London psychiatric hospital, an enigmatic young man claims, among other things, to be the son of an exiled African dictator-a story that becomes unnervingly plausible. In a fiery and suspenseful debate, his doctor and consultant clash over the patient's diagnosis and treatment. What ensues is an incendiary tale of race, madness and a Darwinian power struggle at the heart of a dying National Health Service. Filmed on location in London, and shot in high definition, this dynamic and often very funny adaptation of Joe Penhall's award-winning play retains the music, lighting and sound team from the original stage production, which premiered in April 2000.

July 15 -Kinky Boots-Filmed at the Adelphi Theatre on London's West End, Kinky Boots is from pop icon Cyndi Lauper and legendary playwright Harvey Fierstein, directed and choreographed by Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell and based on the film written by Geoff Deane and Tom Firth. This captivating filmed edition of the Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Award-winning hit musical tells the story of two people with nothing in common-or so they think. Charlie (played by Olivier Award nominee Killian Donnelly) is a factory owner struggling to save his family business, and Lola (played by Matt Henry, who won an Oliver Award for the role) is a fabulous entertainer with a wildly exciting idea. With a little compassion and a lot of understanding, this unexpected pair learn to embrace their differences and create a line of sturdy stilettos unlike any the world has ever seen! But in the end, their most sensation achievement is their friendship.

July 23 -The Picture of Dorian Grey- Starring Peter Firth, Jeremy Brett and John Gielgud, this live recorded production which formed part of the Play of the Month anthology series. A 100-minute adaptation of Oscar Wilde's novel The Picture of Dorian Gray by John Osborne, it was first broadcast in 1976 and was a critical success at the time of its first screening. In 2009 The Times called it the "most Wildean" adaptation of the novel, boasting "perhaps the best Dorian" and mentioning that John Gielgud "steals the show, having of course been given the most beguiling lines by Wilde."

BroadwayHD introduces award-winning theater from all across the globe with both classic and modern productions. Fans can expect to see the full works of Shakespeare, awe-inspiring performances from Cirque du Soleil and a selection of the world's greatest musicals including 42nd Street, The King and I, Sound of Music, An American in Paris, and Peter Pan. All performances are adapted specifically for streaming audiences to maximize the entertainment experience. To learn more about BroadwayHD, visit www.broadwayhd.com.





