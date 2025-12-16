Video: Watch the First Teaser Trailer for New Spielberg Thriller DISCLOSURE DAY

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





The first trailer has dropped for Steven Spielberg's highly anticipated thriller, hitting theaters next summer. With an official title of Disclosure Day, the new original event film stars Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, and Tony Award winner Colman Domingo.

The teaser previews the new film, which sees Spielberg return to the science fiction genre, previously explored in such films as CLOSE ENCOUNTERS of the Third Kind and War of the Worlds. The logline reads: If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? This summer, the truth belongs to seven billion people. We are coming close to … Disclosure Day."

In the trailer, Blunt can be seen as a Kansas City-based weather anchor who freezes on live television, amid a major newfound alien discovery that has global implications. Based on a story by Spielberg, the screenplay is by David Koepp, whose previous work with Spielberg includes the scripts for Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. It will arrive in theaters on June 12, 2026.

Disclosure Day is produced by five-time Academy Award nominee Kristie Macosko Krieger (The Fabelmans, West Side Story) and by Spielberg for Amblin Entertainment. The executive producers are Adam Somner and Chris Brigham. John Williams has also been confirmed as the composer for the score.

Steven Spielberg is one of the industry’s most successful and influential filmmakers. The top-grossing director of all time, Spielberg has helmed such blockbusters as Jaws, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, the Indiana Jones franchise and Jurassic Park. He is a three-time Academy Award winner, including Oscars for Best Director and Best Picture for Schindler’s List, which received a total of seven Oscars, and for Best Director for Saving Private Ryan.

In 2021, he released his adaptation of West Side Story, starring Rachel Zegler, Mike Faist, Rita Moreno, and Ariana DeBose, who won an Academy Award for her performance as Anita. Spielberg's most recent film, The Fabelmans, was released by Universal in 2022 and received seven Academy Award nominations, including for Directing, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actress, and Best Picture.