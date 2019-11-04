Concert Version of LES MISERABLES to be Broadcast Live in U.S. Cinemas on December 2

For one night only, Cameron Mackintosh's spectacular sell-out staged concert version of Boublil & Schönberg's legendary musical, Les Misérables - The Staged Concert will be broadcast live in cinemas across NORTH AMERICA on Monday, December 2 from the Gielgud Theatre in London, with encore screenings taking place on Sunday, December 8.



Seen by over 120 million people worldwide, Les Misérables is undisputedly one of the world's most popular musicals - and now Les Misérables - The Staged Concert is the must-see event for all fans of musical theatre and live event cinema. Tickets for North American cinemas will be available beginning Friday, November 8 at www.LesMisConcert.com.



Leading an outstanding cast and orchestra of over 65 are Michael Ball (Javert), Alfie Boe (Jean Valjean), Carrie Hope Fletcher (Fantine) and Matt Lucas (Thénardier), who perform the songs I Dreamed A Dream, Bring Him Home, One Day More, On My Own and many more. This sensational one night only cinematic live event is not to be missed.



Cameron Mackintosh said: "The extraordinary sell-out success and response to our spectacular new theatrical concert staging of Les Misérables has been phenomenal so we are thrilled to add one final extra performance on December 2 which will be streamed LIVE to cinema audiences around North America. Starring our entirely brilliant London cast headed by Michael Ball, Alfie Boe, Carrie Hope Fletcher and Matt Lucas, our 16 week limited season at the Gielgud sold out in a few days but now you can storm the barricades to ensure you catch this thrilling live performance direct from the West End in a cinema near you. For the masses of disappointed fans who couldn't get to see this amazing concert in London this live event will be a unique shared experience of thrilling drama, glorious music and sensational singing performed by an amazing all-star cast and orchestra of over 65 - the like of which you will have never seen before. If you have ever Dreamed a Dream - this is it!"



Cameron Mackintosh presents Boublil & Schönberg's legendary musical Les Misérables - The Staged Concert. Based on the novel by Victor Hugo Music by Claude-Michel Schönberg Lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer Original French Text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel.





