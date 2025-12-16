Dolly Parton Sets 2026 Dates for Multimedia Symphonic Tour

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following her 2025 debut, music icon Dolly Parton is taking her multimedia symphonic experience, Threads: My Songs in Symphony, to new U.S. cities for the 2026 season. Tickets are available here.

Developed in partnership with Schirmer Theatrical and SONY Music Publishing, this concert series combines orchestral arrangements by David Hamilton, visuals by Adam Grannick, and storytelling that explores Dolly’s songs, life, and stories in a full-evening symphonic journey.

Following its sold-out 2025 world premiere with the GRAMMY Award-winning Nashville Symphony, Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs in Symphony has toured with performances featuring orchestras, including the Cleveland Orchestra, San Francisco Symphony, National Symphony Orchestra, Columbus Symphony, Dallas Symphony, Indianapolis Symphony, and Oklahoma City Philharmonic.

From this symphonic foundation, Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs in Symphony brings Dolly’s music to life with an ensemble of vocalists. Returning from the inaugural tour cast are vocalists Katelyn Drye, Hollie Hammel, Blair Lamb, and Julie Williams, plus musicians David Hamilton, Derek Drye, Lindsey Miller, Dean Berner, Gary Lunn, Chris Leidhecker, Ross McReynolds, and Luke Woodle. Joining for select 2026 dates are Katie Basden, Ally Jackson, Brian Fullen, Craig Nelson, and Duncan Mullins.

The 2026 tour will feature 27 performances across 12 cities, highlighting collaborations with some of the nation’s premier orchestras.

New Dates

January 3-4, 2026: Colorado Symphony – Denver, CO

January 17-18, 2026: St. Louis Symphony - St. Louis, MO

January 23-25, 2026: Cincinnati Pops Orchestra – Cincinnati, OH

January 31, 2026: Louisville Orchestra – Louisville, KY

February 14-15, 2026: Oregon Symphony – Portland, OR

March 19-21, 2026: Nashville Symphony – Nashville, TN

March 20-21, 2026: Grand Rapids Symphony – Grand Rapids, MI

March 28, 2026: Phoenix Symphony – Phoenix, AZ

April 7-11, 2026: Naples Philharmonic – Naples, FL

May 1, 2026: Eugene Symphony – Eugene, OR

May 15-17, 2026: Kansas City Symphony – Kansas City, MO

August 1, 2026: Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra - Chautauqua, NY